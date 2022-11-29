ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner

Driver transported from crash by Duff Quarry

Tamaria R. Newell, 19, of Bellefontaine, was transported by BMRT EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Dec. 1. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was operating a northbound 2015 Honda CR-V in the 9000 block of State...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 dead, another injured in fiery semi-truck crash; I-75 closed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and another was brought to the hospital after two semi-trucks and two cars collided on I-75, closing both lanes for several hours. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, four vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and Vandalia. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine woman cited after crash

A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Ohio crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday on West […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash

According to a release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are being asked by authorities to reroute if heading in this direction.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
peakofohio.com

Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest

A reckless driving complaint near the Mac-O-Chee Castle led to an OVI arrest for a Quincy woman Tuesday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint just before 7 a.m. The caller reported they observed a vehicle heading south on County Road 1 at a high rate of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua, Ohio. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted on 15 felony counts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts. According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department. An […]
WAPAKONETA, OH
WDTN

Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75.  Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
hometownstations.com

LPD searching for female robbery suspect

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Jury finds man guilty of killing Germantown man

DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Dayton man accused of murder in the killing of a Germantown man earlier this year. The Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Christopher Debord guilty on all 16 charges he was facing, including aggravated murder. News Center 7 was in the courtroom Thursday for closing arguments and the verdict.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash

LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

‘Operation Happy Holidays’: Grinch arrested in Bellefontaine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Ohio city made a special arrest this holiday season. According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers arrested the Grinch during ‘Operation Happy Holidays.’ On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the police department announced on Facebook that they had caught the suspect as he allegedly was heading out to cause mischief in the […]
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy