Government Technology
San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan
(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
Coast News
Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit
OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free
San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.
La Mesa company and its owners pleads guilty to selling fake COVID cleaner
A La Mesa sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
San Diego Unified School District advises students and staff to change passwords after cybersecurity threat
San Diego Unified School District officials notified parents of a cybersecurity threat Dec. 1 and advised all staff and students to change their school-related account passwords.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 3: The 'spiral effect' of homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
DVM 360
Common errors in parasite fecal diagnostics
In a dvm360® interview, San Diego Fetch faculty member Michael Dryden, DVM, MS, PhD, outlines diagnostic mistakes often made in this area plus recent advancements. In this dvm360® interview, Michael Dryden, DVM, MS, PhD, university distinguished professor of veterinary parasitology (emeritus) at Kansas State University, explained common problems with using passive floatation for parasite fecal diagnostics. He added, though, that practices are starting to move away from this method and implement better diagnostic technologies to detect these infections.
NBC San Diego
Fake Law Enforcement ‘Consultant' Sentenced for Role in Former Sheriff's Captain's Corruption Scheme
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in assisting former San Diego County sheriff's Capt. Marco Garmo in a wide-ranging corruption scheme was sentenced Wednesday to just over one year in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Waiel Anton, 38, held himself out to be an honorary law enforcement...
San Diegans have one day remaining to file tax refund claims
San Diegans have one day left to file a tax refund claim if owed by the county, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Tuesday.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
kusi.com
Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
Megachurch Leader Mom, Grandmother Of Adopted Girl Who Died Bruised And Emaciated Denied Bail
Former megachurch leader Leticia McCormack and her mother, Adella Tom, were ordered held without bail in the death of McCormack's 11-year-old adopted daughter Arabella McCormack. A San Diego judge has denied bail for the adopted mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old girl who died as a result of abuse and...
goldrushcam.com
Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain’s Accomplice Sentenced to Prison for Corruption Offenses Relating to Marijuana Dispensaries
December 1, 2022 - SAN DIEGO - Self-described “consultant” Waiel “Will” Anton was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and a day in federal prison for years of corrupt conduct after pleading guilty in July to two counts of obstruction of justice. Anton admitted collecting cash...
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Wildfire Laws Stop Short During Neighbor Disputes
Defensible space: anyone who’s lived through a wildfire knows those two words well. They know homes with landscaping clear of brush and flammable vegetation have a better shot of surviving when the next fire sweeps through San Diego County. But what happens when your neighbor next door doesn’t maintain...
NBC San Diego
California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
San Diego weekly Reader
Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes
“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
pbmonthly.net
‘It was very painful’: Police wrongly accused a man after his mother was fatally shot in Pacific Beach
About 12 hours after 65-year-old Mary Garcia was fatally shot in Pacific Beach in September, her son was arrested and accused of murder. A little more than a week later, the charges against her 27-year-old son were dropped. San Diego police weren’t certain he was the killer, according to court records.
