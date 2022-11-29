Read full article on original website
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died
Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
