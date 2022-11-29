Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
gcaptain.com
RIP TradeLens: Maersk and IBM to Abandon Block Chain-Based Shipping Platform
A.P. Moller – Maersk and IBM have announced their decision to abandon their blockchain-based global trade platform known as TradeLens after it failed to generate enough users. Maersk launched TradeLens in collaboration with IBM in 2018 to promote efficient and secure global trade by helping to manage and track...
gcaptain.com
Could MSC Be Mulling a 2M Split?
Since August 2020, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company brokers have completed the acquisition of nearly 250 second-hand containerships to usurp 2M partner Maersk as the biggest ocean carrier in capacity terms, suggesting the alliance deal may not be renewed when it expires in April 2024. According to Alphaliner data, the Geneva-headquartered...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
freightwaves.com
Last-mile delivery provider OneRail raises $33M Series B
OneRail, the Orlando, Florida-based last-mile delivery provider that uses technology to optimize a vast courier network, announced Wednesday morning that it had raised a $33 million Series B round of capital funding from Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth. American Tire Distributors, a customer, also participated in the round as a strategic investor.
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Cements Ties With Regional Carrier JSX
In a customer-friendly move, United Airlines UAL expanded its partnership with Dallas-based regional carrier JSX. A deal between the two was first inked in March 2022. With the same, a new private aviation track for students was created under UAL’s pilot career development program, Aviate. The scope of the...
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
B2B Marketplace Full Harvest Buys Management Platform FarmersWeb
The B2B produce market is expanding as eCommerce company Full Harvest announced it’s acquiring FarmersWeb. The acquisition was outlined in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release, stating that the produce marketplace is looking to utilize FarmersWeb’s sales and inventory management software to expand its B2B services. According to...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber has made its public debut after years of secret development
H&M Cuts 1,500 Jobs as Retail Industry Layoffs Accelerate
H&M is the latest company to implement job cuts amid growing headwinds industry wide. On Wednesday, the Swedish fast-fashion retailer announced it would cut 1,500 jobs in order to “reduce costs” and “further improve efficiency” in the business. Overall, H&M said it estimated that these cuts will provide annual savings of around 2 billion Swedish kronor, or $188.2 million, which are expected to become visible in the second half of 2023. The program, according to the company, should result in a restructuring charge of just over 800 million Swedish kronor, or $75.3 million, in the fourth quarter of this year. “The cost and...
gcaptain.com
EU Strikes Deal to Include Shipping in its Carbon Market
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) – The European Union has agreed to add shipping to its carbon market for the first time, forcing vessels to pay for their planet-heating emissions and increasing pressure on the maritime sector to invest in greener technologies. The shipping sector has so far escaped the...
gcaptain.com
Fiber-Optic Cable Linking Europe and Asia via the Arctic Secures First Investment
HELSINKI, Dec 2 (Reuters) – A plan to build the first fiber-optic cable across the Arctic has secured its first investment, the consortium behind the 1.1 billion euro ($1.15 billion) scheme said on Friday. The subsea cable, which the developers say will be the first to be laid on...
freightwaves.com
Amazon cloud computing unit rolls out supply chain application
Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched on Tuesday a supply chain management application it said will eliminate the need for businesses to use multiple systems and vendors to access critical network data. The application, called AWS Supply Chain, was introduced at...
pymnts.com
Cellulant to Launch in South Africa, UAE and UK Next
Kenyan payment company Cellulant is branching into the South African market. Cellulant Chief Business Officer Sike Bamisebi discussed the firm’s regional expansion plans in a Thursday (Dec. 1) Bloomberg report. The firm plans to enter the South African retail realm, she told the news outlet, and has ambitions to...
teslarati.com
Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.
Tesla has now discounted the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $3,750 if customers are willing to meet a few conditions. As the end of the year and the end of Q4 approaches, Tesla is working hard to achieve ever-higher sales numbers. Now, the company has decided to discount Tesla Model 3s and Ys that are already in inventory if the customer is willing to take delivery by the end of the year. Tesla has not clarified how long this deal will be available.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
A Net-Zero Supply Chain Could Transform Organizations
Supply chain emissions (Scope 3 emissions) typically account for more than 70% of a business's carbon footprint, so any organization seeking to make progress toward net-zero must do so in tandem with its suppliers. Research by Baker McKenzie reveals that too many companies are still attempting to go it alone.
