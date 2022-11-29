Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Related
Stars' Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey. Well, the 23-year-old center is making that look so easy right now at the highest level. Robertson scored in all three periods for his third career hat trick in the Stars’ 5-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. “I’m just getting in position to shoot the puck, I mean, just got to get it past the first guy and get it on net,” he said. “It was just playing hockey and picking my head up, and seeing what’s available. ... And it’s credit to guys who you don’t see on the scoresheet, the person who is screening the goalie.”
Detroit plays Vegas following Sundqvist’s 2-goal game
Vegas Golden Knights (17-7-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (11-6-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Vegas Golden Knights after Oskar Sundqvist’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings’ 5-4 shootout loss. Detroit has...
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
Sharks Final 'Stache Rankings
Alright, November/Movember is over. It's time to shave the 'staches or grow out the full beards. But before they're gone, we have our final rankings. *Disclaimer: They were all great mustaches, we will miss them, and this was just for fun. Logan Couture: 9.6 (previously 9.0) The Cap's mustache is...
NHL
'THE BACKBONE OF OUR TEAM'
The unequivocal, powerful words of a teammate can help galvanize a group. They echoed through the walls of the Scotiabank Saddledomne Friday, after one of their own unfairly shouldered the blame and offered one of the most blunt self-assessments you'll ever hear. 'Jacob Markstrom,' his teammates declared:. 'We've got your...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
NHL, P-X-P partner to help Deaf and hard of hearing fans
The NHL has entered a season-long partnership with P-X-P to provide a greater experience for Deaf and hard of hearing fans. P-X-P will provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for fans at signature events including the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Jan 2., the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 18, the 2023 Stanley Cup Final and others.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.11.22
They are, in fact, they are the hottest team in the AHL, with a recent record of 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The offence has been lethal lately and the powerplay formidable. The Wranglers came into the week tied for the most goals scored in the league with 70, and possessing a powerplay which, currently at 29.3% efficiency, is best in the west.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
FLAMES (10-9-3) vs. CANADIENS (11-10-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Rasmus Andersson (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Toffoli (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Mailbag #44: Winning While Working Westward
Thursday night's victory in St. Louis gives the team three in a row, a welcomed turn following a trying back half to the month of November. Upcoming contests against the Kings and Ducks await before the team returns to Raleigh, so let's get to your questions. (Note: Some questions have...
NHL
Letang Doing Well and in Good Spirits After Stroke
On Monday, Kris Letang called head athletic trainer Chris Stewart, saying he had a migraine and that something didn't feel right. After he reported those symptoms, head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said to take the defenseman to the hospital immediately. After getting some tests done, it was determined that...
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
PHILLIPS NAMED AHL PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The forward put up 18 points in 12 games in November. Flames prospect Matthew Phillips has been named the AHL's Player Of The Month for November. The Calgary product scored nine goals and 18 points in 12 games. Phillips scored the winning goal with 1:35 to play in the Wranglers'...
NHL
Zetterlund, Boqvist Told It's Time To Find a Place to Live | FEATURE
The Swedish friends were both told by Lindy Ruff to move out of the team hotel in New Jersey and start looking for apartments. Fabian Zetterlund had just come off the ice in Ottawa when Lindy Ruff asked to speak with him. Zetterlund had just assisted on Erik Haula's first goal of the season, his fifth assist of the year, and his second in as many games.
NHL
Cash wears money tie, socks for U.S. Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Paralympic's family play off their name, go all in on outfit choice. There was no mistaking the Steve Cash family at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Minnesota on Wednesday. Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion goaltender, sported...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'SUCH A GENEROUS PERSON'
On what kind of teammate he was... "He was here for a long time, so I don't know if there's any secrets that I can tell you about him. But one of the things that I can tell you about him that maybe people don't know is that he's such a generous person, such a generous teammate, he was really welcoming and such a great guy to me when I got traded here and we bonded right off the get go. And another thing, too, is you don't realize how hard he works. He takes really good care of himself and works really hard in the off-season - and does every day, whether it's a practice or game day, to get himself ready to play. He played through a lot, especially this last couple years here, battling those hip injuries. It's just nice to see him healthy again and playing like himself. Great teammate, great person, great guy and we wish him all the best.
NHL
BetMGM: Stanley Cup odds biggest risers, fallers
Bruins, Devils make jump since start of season while Wild, Senators dip. BetMGM is providing NHL.com readers with odds and analysis during the 2022-23 season. Today, a look at the change in odds for teams to win the Stanley Cup since the start of the season. Six weeks after the...
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
NHL
SZA rocks Blues jersey on new album cover
Grammy award winner reps hometown with custom St. Louis sweater. SZA gave a nod to her hometown in an epic way. The Grammy award winning singer rocked a custom St. Louis Blues jersey on the cover for her upcoming album "S.O.S." SZA, who was born in St. Louis, posted a...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Lightning
In the second game of a challenging five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-5) will host Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning (13-8-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast...
Comments / 0