MINNEAPOLIS – A 38-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday for the brutal murder of his own cousin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in the fall of 2020, Ralph Edward Cloud Jr. beat Allen Smith to death inside a residence on the Red Lake Indian Reservation with “a medal cabinet and its drawers” because he was “concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith.”

RED LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO