State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
Plain Talk: UND President Armacost says it’s up to Coach Berry to address trademark controversy publicly
MINOT, N.D. — Retro hockey jerseys featuring “NODAK” emblazoned on the front have become a hot item for the University of North Dakota’s hockey team. Fans love it when head coach Brad Berry tells his players to wear them, and they’ve been buying related merchandise at a brisk pace.
GF school officials to lobby lawmakers
The Grand Forks School District will host a legislative forum this evening (Thursday). Legislative senators and representatives from Districts 17…18…20…42…and 43 have been invited to attend the event. In addition officials from other governing bodies will participate. School officials have been prioritizing issues in preparation for...
Retired Grand Forks Police Lieutenant laid to rest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is remembering a long-time lieutenant who recently passed away. Lt. (Ret.) Odney Ellingson served 38 years for the Grand Forks Police Department and retired in 1997. He passed away Thursday, November 24, at home with family, including his son Sgt. (Ret.) Mark Ellingson. Odney Ellingson was laid to rest on Thursday, December 1.
GF battling a daily dose of FOG
Grand Forks is ready to pour $139,000 dollars down the drain with the goal of saving money. The city council gave preliminary approval this week to the so-called FOG abatement program. FOG stands for fats…oil…and grease. The accumulation of FOG in pipes and manholes has been an ongoing...
Recount vote totals change in GF races, but results do not
According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, in the race for County Commission, third-place candidate Mark Rustad won the final seat over Lon Kvasager by 33 votes (6,728-6,695). Bob Rost was the top vote-getter with 9,270, followed by Kimberly Hagen with 7,842. The vote tally granting Grand...
POLK COUNTY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUES LOOK TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 19 PERCENT
Across Polk County, residents and businesses have noticed their property market values have generally been on the rise over the past few years. While this is great news for homeowners around the area, many wonder what that will mean for property taxes. Property taxes are based on property assessment values.
Fees at County Jail to increase
by April Scheinoha Reporter Many of the fees had remained unchanged over the past few years, so the Pennington C
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 men have been charged and charges are pending against another man after two separate human smuggling cases in one week near the ND/MN borders with Canada. Ernesto Falcon Jr. and Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, both of Tifton, Georgia, have been charged with conspiracy to commit...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Zachary Taylor Metcalf, 23, of East Grand Forks, for Driving after their Driver’s License was suspended. Julia Mae Toso, 49, of Erskine, for Domestic Assault. Gail Leila Bonham, 60, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault. Steven Lee Bonham, 37,...
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
POLK COUNTY EXPECTED TO SEE TEMPERATURES DIP DOWN CLOSE TO THIRTY BELOW ZERO TONIGHT
Winter is here, and another small snowstorm is coming to northwest Minnesota with high winds and blowing snow, making visibility poor, especially in the open country and highways (especially on Highway 2). The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reported that one to two inches of snow is expected throughout...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO TRUCK VS TRAIN CRASH AT CROSSING SOUTH OF WINGER
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. train crash near 460th Ave SE and HWY 59, south of the City of Winger. A Freightliner box truck had stopped too close to the train tracks and was ultimately hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Red Lake man sentenced to 12 years for beating his cousin to death
MINNEAPOLIS – A 38-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday for the brutal murder of his own cousin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in the fall of 2020, Ralph Edward Cloud Jr. beat Allen Smith to death inside a residence on the Red Lake Indian Reservation with “a medal cabinet and its drawers” because he was “concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith.”
