Study: Toyota and Honda owners are defecting to Tesla
Tesla is siphoning customers away from Honda and Toyota, according to a new study released this week by S&P Global Mobility. Among EV makers, Tesla remains in another league when it comes to attracting and keeping new customers. The Tesla Model Y has a 60.5% brand loyalty rate in the U.S., and nearly 74% of buyers are coveted conquest sales that come from outside the brand.
