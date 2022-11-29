Read full article on original website
Such a Night: Second Annual ‘Last Waltz on Lark Street’ a Rambling Success
Family, friends, local musicians and fans of The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ got into the Thanksgiving spirit a day early at Lark Hall in Albany on Wednesday, November 23rd. Based on an idea conceived by drummer Joe Sorbero and building off the success of 2021’s inaugural ‘Last Waltz on Lark Street,’ an impressive ensemble of some of the Capital Region’s best players, eighteen in total, came together to celebrate the famed “farewell” performance that originally took place at Winterland Ballroom in 1976. Martin Scorsese’s iconic documentary film of the same name is considered by many to be the best concert film of all time.
Park & Elm Restaurant to Open Across From Park Theater
Park & Elm, a new Glens Falls eatery, is set to open its dining room on Friday, December 9. This will be in addition to Park & Elm’s food market and deli which both opened on November 19. Presented by Park Street Hospitality, the restaurant will be curated by...
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Announces Date to Open This Month
It's been quite the process for this Mexican restaurant to get the pieces in place to reopen its doors to the public, but it looks like they now have an opening date set for this popular joint in the Berkshires. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for awhile, but now we know it's opening up in December sooner than you might think.
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Victoria Standring and Melissa DiMassimo of Stone House Properties offer the rarity of two homes, a horse barn, a workshop, plus enough acreage and frontage to subdivide. Transformations –...
Karina Rykman talks Seth Myers, Marco Benevento, Upstate NY and December Tour
Karina Rykman is a name that is often brought up in conversations discussing everything from “who is next ” to “who is doing it best” with good reason. Growing up in New York City and never adhering to a single band or bending the knee to one musical subculture, Karina breaks down genre barriers naturally. Charismatic and upbeat, Karina’s live music experience provides a sense of togetherness during a time of intense isolation and separation. Karina Rykman’s music defies perceptions by providing a big sound with few bodies on the stage.
Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents love the holidays and love to show off their hard work with others.
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
williamsrecord.com
The White Oaks neighborhood has a hidden racist history connected to the College
About a five-minute drive from the College is the secluded neighborhood of White Oaks. Although it is a relatively unknown part of the Town to students, the College has had a long relationship with White Oaks, starting with the College’s construction of the White Oaks Congregational Church. The church, which now has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” above its entrance, was once home to Ku Klux Klan (KKK) meetings.
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York
With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
wamc.org
Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee
On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Physician Aims for the Olympics
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ivette Guttmann, MD, a sports medicine physician with SVMC Orthopedics, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) in Bennington, has something in common with the best athletes in the world; she has a dream to make it to the Olympic Games.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire health leaders urging prevention measures against RSV and other illness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Doctors across the state continue to see an influx in children battling the respiratory virus RSV. It comes as hospitals are concerned about the combination of COVID, flu and RSV this winter. Spectrum News spoke with doctors in Berkshire County about what they’re seeing. What You...
