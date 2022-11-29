Family, friends, local musicians and fans of The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ got into the Thanksgiving spirit a day early at Lark Hall in Albany on Wednesday, November 23rd. Based on an idea conceived by drummer Joe Sorbero and building off the success of 2021’s inaugural ‘Last Waltz on Lark Street,’ an impressive ensemble of some of the Capital Region’s best players, eighteen in total, came together to celebrate the famed “farewell” performance that originally took place at Winterland Ballroom in 1976. Martin Scorsese’s iconic documentary film of the same name is considered by many to be the best concert film of all time.

