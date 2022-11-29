ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NYS Music

Such a Night: Second Annual ‘Last Waltz on Lark Street’ a Rambling Success

Family, friends, local musicians and fans of The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ got into the Thanksgiving spirit a day early at Lark Hall in Albany on Wednesday, November 23rd. Based on an idea conceived by drummer Joe Sorbero and building off the success of 2021’s inaugural ‘Last Waltz on Lark Street,’ an impressive ensemble of some of the Capital Region’s best players, eighteen in total, came together to celebrate the famed “farewell” performance that originally took place at Winterland Ballroom in 1976. Martin Scorsese’s iconic documentary film of the same name is considered by many to be the best concert film of all time.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

Park & Elm Restaurant to Open Across From Park Theater

Park & Elm, a new Glens Falls eatery, is set to open its dining room on Friday, December 9. This will be in addition to Park & Elm’s food market and deli which both opened on November 19. Presented by Park Street Hospitality, the restaurant will be curated by...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WSBS

Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Announces Date to Open This Month

It's been quite the process for this Mexican restaurant to get the pieces in place to reopen its doors to the public, but it looks like they now have an opening date set for this popular joint in the Berkshires. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for awhile, but now we know it's opening up in December sooner than you might think.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Victoria Standring and Melissa DiMassimo of Stone House Properties offer the rarity of two homes, a horse barn, a workshop, plus enough acreage and frontage to subdivide. Transformations –...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NYS Music

Karina Rykman talks Seth Myers, Marco Benevento, Upstate NY and December Tour

Karina Rykman is a name that is often brought up in conversations discussing everything from “who is next ” to “who is doing it best” with good reason. Growing up in New York City and never adhering to a single band or bending the knee to one musical subculture, Karina breaks down genre barriers naturally. Charismatic and upbeat, Karina’s live music experience provides a sense of togetherness during a time of intense isolation and separation. Karina Rykman’s music defies perceptions by providing a big sound with few bodies on the stage.
ALBANY, NY
WBEC AM

Berkshire County’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Berkshire County is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. There's no doubt that Berkshire County residents love the holidays and love to show off their hard work with others.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
williamsrecord.com

The White Oaks neighborhood has a hidden racist history connected to the College

About a five-minute drive from the College is the secluded neighborhood of White Oaks. Although it is a relatively unknown part of the Town to students, the College has had a long relationship with White Oaks, starting with the College’s construction of the White Oaks Congregational Church. The church, which now has a sign reading “All Are Welcome” above its entrance, was once home to Ku Klux Klan (KKK) meetings.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York

With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
ALBANY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee

On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

SVHC Physician Aims for the Olympics

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Ivette Guttmann, MD, a sports medicine physician with SVMC Orthopedics, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) in Bennington, has something in common with the best athletes in the world; she has a dream to make it to the Olympic Games.
BENNINGTON, VT

