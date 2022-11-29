Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
Savvy Senior: How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
studyfinds.org
Shingles linked to higher risk of heart attack and stroke
BOSTON — Shingles, the painful rash-like condition also known as herpes zoster, appears to also increase a patient’s long-term risk of suffering a stroke or heart attack. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital say that this risk may last 12 or more years after a shingles outbreak.
MedicalXpress
Shaking less salt on your food at the table could reduce your heart disease risk
Adding additional salt to foods at a lower frequency is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, heart failure and ischemic heart disease, according to a new study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Even among those following a DASH-style diet, behavioral interventions to lessen salt consumption could further improve heart health.
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
Medical News Today
Signs of high cholesterol on the face
While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
cohaitungchi.com
Does beetroot juice lower blood pressure?
Hypertension is a severe public well being concern. It will increase the chance of extra harmful well being situations, reminiscent of coronary heart assault, stroke, and continual coronary heart failure. Hypertension can also be a significant danger issue for kidney illness. Beetroot accommodates excessive ranges of dietary nitrate (NO3), which...
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
Medical News Today
New oral drug may become alternative to statins to lower cholesterol
Researchers investigated an experimental cholesterol drug on cell lines and mice. The drug reduced LDL cholesterol by 70% in mouse models of high cholesterol. The researchers noted that their new drug could one day provide an alternative strategy to lower cholesterol. Almost. 40%. of adults in the United States have...
Medical News Today
Shingles linked to 30% increased risk of stroke, coronary heart disease
Health experts and researchers have long suspected that shingles can lead to stroke and coronary heart disease. New research has found that the association between shingles and cardiovascular events is more significant than previously thought. The long-term study reveals that the association also lasts for a much longer duration than...
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
How Diabetes Affects The Heart
How Diabetes Affects The Heart
Medical News Today
What to know about smoking after a heart attack
Smoking is a known risk factor and cause of cardiovascular disease. Quitting smoking following a heart attack can help reduce a person’s risk of having another. Smoking has numerous negative health implications. It. a person’s risk of having a heart attack and can continue to keep them at an...
MedicalXpress
Diet can lower risk of cardiovascular disease by 10 percent, study shows
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more than 800,000 lives annually. A healthy diet is one key lifestyle strategy to reduce CVD risk factors, including high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and ultimately prevent atherosclerotic heart disease—or the hardening and narrowing of the arteries caused by fatty build up that can lead to heart attack and stroke. However, there is scarce data to guide patients' decisions as to which heart-healthy diet to adopt.
Medical News Today
Can smoking cause high blood pressure?
Smoking can cause temporary spikes in blood pressure. There is also evidence that it underlies a condition called masked high blood pressure. indicates that nicotine — the main active ingredient in cigarette smoke — stimulates the release of epinephrine and norepinephrine, which are hormones that increase blood pressure.
Lima News
Strategies to break the heart disease and diabetes link
Heart disease remains a leading cause of death around the world. And diabetes is one of the risk factors for heart disease. Diabetes is a growing global health concern, with more than 422 million people living with this metabolic disorder — the majority of those with Type 2 diabetes.
studyfinds.org
Life really does get better with age: Study finds older adults experience less daily stress
Author: ‘On average, the experience of daily stress won’t get worse, but in fact get better.’. UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There’s no way around it: Modern life is stressful. We all have bills to pay, responsibilities to meet, and goals to achieve. For countless people, the demands of daily life often result in daily stress. If you’re dealing with a lot of stress in your life right now, new research from Penn State is here to say chances are it will get better — eventually. Researchers report that the number of daily stressors and people’s reactivity to daily stressors tends to decrease with age.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
