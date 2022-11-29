Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
KTVZ
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta. Uruguay was in a position to go through until South Korea’s late goal gave it a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the dying minutes of its game to qualify. It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines after being substituted in likely his last World Cup appearance.
KTVZ
Christian Pulisic cleared to play for USMNT on Saturday in round of 16 clash against the Netherlands
The US Men’s National Team had good news for American fans on Friday, tweeting out from their official account that star player Christian Pulisic is “cleared to play” in the team’s round of 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, USMNT...
KTVZ
Spain in recovery mode after losing to Japan at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s not how Spain imagined reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup: finishing the group stage with a loss and having to rely on other teams to help it advance. Spain survived but heads into the round of 16 against Morocco with bruised confidence after losing 2-1 to Japan. A draw in the final group game would have been enough to send Spain through to the round of 16. But coach Luis Enrique says Spain went into “collapse mode” and was in danger of an embarrassing early elimination. Now La Roja has to go into recovery mode ahead of its match against Morocco in the last 16 on Tuesday.
KTVZ
Bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe
More than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts have been sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. “This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in Kyiv on Friday. There...
KTVZ
F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over pandemic
LONDON (AP) — Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of lockdowns and entry restrictions during the pandemic. F1 says it is looking at options to replace China on the 2023 calendar. F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.
KTVZ
Countries that award the most STEM degrees
Almost 3.5 million science, technology, engineering, and math jobs will need to be filled in the U.S. by 2025, according to a five-year governmental plan released in 2019. In June 2019, millions of American jobs in STEM were unfilled. The federal government’s five-year plan called for boosting STEM education to fill these roles and compete with incoming workers from around the world with STEM bachelor’s degrees.
KTVZ
Arshad Sharif’s family demand justice as they grieve ‘kind-hearted’ journalist killed in Kenya
When a prominent Pakistani investigative journalist was shot dead by Kenyan police on a dirt road on the outskirts of Nairobi, the questions began swirling immediately. How did he come to be there? Why did the police shoot at his vehicle? And did his outspoken reporting — often critical of the military establishment that wields considerable power in Pakistan — have anything to do with his death?
Comments / 0