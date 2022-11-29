Read full article on original website
Into the portal: BYU backup QB Jacob Conover announces transfer intent
PROVO — The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away. Change beckons in college football for all teams, and the opening of the NCAA transfer portal's latest window Monday will have hundreds — possibly thousands — of players heading for the exits. Among them will...
BYU settles into NCAA Tournament on road with 3-0 sweep of James Madison
PROVO — For the first time since 2014, the BYU women's volleyball team was playing an NCAA Tournament opener in a road environment. It's not that the Cougars weren't used to the postseason environment; they've played in the tournament for 11 consecutive seasons, dating back to eighth-year head coach Heather Olmstead's time as an assistant to her brother Shawn, who now leads the BYU men's volleyball program.
Upset City: Carlson scores 22 points as Runnin' Utes upset No. 4 Wildcats
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson called game Thursday night. As many Utah fans were en route to Las Vegas to watch the football team take on USC in the program's fourth Pac-12 championship appearance in five seasons, the Huntsman Center was rocking to open up conference play for the men's basketball team. And it had its 7-foot center to thank for much of it.
Rematch of the year: Wildcats get 2nd shot at Montana State, this time in playoffs
OGDEN — The setting will be almost the same: a blistering cold day with strong winds and a chance to knock off one of the top FCS teams in the country. That's what awaits Weber State as it prepares for a rematch with Montana State; but this time, with the playoffs on the line. The mentality is simple: win and advance, lose and go home.
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — You don't have to travel far into Utah County to find signs of its enormous growth, says Curtis Blair, the president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. "You just take a trip down into Utah Valley and you will see cranes ......
Humphries wins monobob gold in return to Park City track
PARK CITY, Utah — Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. had the fastest time in both runs on her way to winning a World Cup monobob race on Friday. It was Humphries' second medal in as many monobob races this season and put her atop the World Cup standings. Lisa Buckwitz of Germany was second and Cynthia Appiah of Canada was third.
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
Snow hits morning commute, delays school in some districts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — A predicted snowstorm has turned roads icy along the Wasatch Front and delayed the start of school in several districts Friday morning. The Canyons School District, Summit Academy schools and Hawthorne Academy moved to a remote learning day due to dangerous road conditions. Extracurricular activities are also canceled unless road conditions improve.
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
1 arrested after hidden cameras found in University of Utah campus bathrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Saying he is "outraged by the grotesqueness of this crime," University of Utah's police chief on Thursday provided additional details of the arrest of a man accused of placing hidden cameras in several bathrooms at the Student Life Center on campus. "We have a suspect...
Utah man charged in 2 'purge' killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
SLC redesigning 2100 South for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists
SALT LAKE CITY — A rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, is a key reason Sugar House business owners and community members are urging residents to get involved in the redesign of 2100 South. This is an opportunity to remake that main artery safer and better for business. The...
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
Utah Air National Guard airman dies of medical complications during routine deployment
DRAPER — A Utah Air National Guard airman from Roy died from medical complications on Tuesday after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency a few days prior. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel was an airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing who was on a routine deployment to Guam. He was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center on Nov. 25, but his medical condition worsened and he died "despite heroic efforts of the hospital staff" and "battling this issue for many days," a Utah National Guard statement said.
'Being homeless is not a crime': Salt Lake officials discuss shift in response to homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY — While Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall joked she's "never looked to Florida for political answers," a recent trip by elected officials has helped outline ways to address the homeless population. State and county leaders visited Miami-Dade County to observe a program used to intervene...
Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders
OREM — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
Man killed in collision at Bangerter Highway
WEST JORDAN — One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a crash on the off-ramp of Bangerter Highway near 9000 South on Thursday. Police said witnesses saw a northbound truck collide with another truck on the off-ramp, which then careened into a shed at Jordan Valley Hospital.
Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15
LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
