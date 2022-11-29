ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Into the portal: BYU backup QB Jacob Conover announces transfer intent

PROVO — The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away. Change beckons in college football for all teams, and the opening of the NCAA transfer portal's latest window Monday will have hundreds — possibly thousands — of players heading for the exits. Among them will...
PROVO, UT
BYU settles into NCAA Tournament on road with 3-0 sweep of James Madison

PROVO — For the first time since 2014, the BYU women's volleyball team was playing an NCAA Tournament opener in a road environment. It's not that the Cougars weren't used to the postseason environment; they've played in the tournament for 11 consecutive seasons, dating back to eighth-year head coach Heather Olmstead's time as an assistant to her brother Shawn, who now leads the BYU men's volleyball program.
PROVO, UT
Upset City: Carlson scores 22 points as Runnin' Utes upset No. 4 Wildcats

SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson called game Thursday night. As many Utah fans were en route to Las Vegas to watch the football team take on USC in the program's fourth Pac-12 championship appearance in five seasons, the Huntsman Center was rocking to open up conference play for the men's basketball team. And it had its 7-foot center to thank for much of it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Rematch of the year: Wildcats get 2nd shot at Montana State, this time in playoffs

OGDEN — The setting will be almost the same: a blistering cold day with strong winds and a chance to knock off one of the top FCS teams in the country. That's what awaits Weber State as it prepares for a rematch with Montana State; but this time, with the playoffs on the line. The mentality is simple: win and advance, lose and go home.
BOZEMAN, MT
Humphries wins monobob gold in return to Park City track

PARK CITY, Utah — Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. had the fastest time in both runs on her way to winning a World Cup monobob race on Friday. It was Humphries' second medal in as many monobob races this season and put her atop the World Cup standings. Lisa Buckwitz of Germany was second and Cynthia Appiah of Canada was third.
PARK CITY, UT
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
Snow hits morning commute, delays school in some districts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — A predicted snowstorm has turned roads icy along the Wasatch Front and delayed the start of school in several districts Friday morning. The Canyons School District, Summit Academy schools and Hawthorne Academy moved to a remote learning day due to dangerous road conditions. Extracurricular activities are also canceled unless road conditions improve.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
LEHI, UT
UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah Air National Guard airman dies of medical complications during routine deployment

DRAPER — A Utah Air National Guard airman from Roy died from medical complications on Tuesday after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency a few days prior. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel was an airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing who was on a routine deployment to Guam. He was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center on Nov. 25, but his medical condition worsened and he died "despite heroic efforts of the hospital staff" and "battling this issue for many days," a Utah National Guard statement said.
ROY, UT
Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders

OREM — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
OREM, UT
Man killed in collision at Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN — One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a crash on the off-ramp of Bangerter Highway near 9000 South on Thursday. Police said witnesses saw a northbound truck collide with another truck on the off-ramp, which then careened into a shed at Jordan Valley Hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15

LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
LAYTON, UT

