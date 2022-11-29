ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News4Jax.com

8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
foodsafetynews.com

Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Thrillist

Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
cohaitungchi.com

What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure

What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
New York Post

Why an apple a day can actually keep the doctor away: experts

The age-old saying might actually be true: An apple a day really could keep the doctor away. Researchers say that daily consumption of apples, berries, grapes and tea can promote heart health. Experts funded by the US Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics investigated data from 157 random controlled trials and...
Popculture

Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall

Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
Local Profile

H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef

On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
The Daily South

Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco

Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
The Hill

Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS. N.J. (WXIN) – Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in some of the items. The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide through September 2022.
iheart.com

Potatoes Can Help You Lose Weight

Potatoes have gotten a bad reputation because they’re high in carbohydrates, but it turns out, it’s undeserved. Carb lovers will be thrilled to know that the guilty pleasure veggie may actually be a secret weapon to losing weight easily. According to a new study, potatoes are incredibly nutrient-dense and they’re an important part of a healthy diet.

