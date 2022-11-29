Read full article on original website
Urgent lettuce recall: Salmonella risk means you need to check your fridge now
There’s a new lettuce recall that consumers need to know about, with Kalera Public Limited Company having just announced the action. Certain lots of lettuce that the company produced might be contaminated with Salmonella. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can trigger serious illness. Recalls routinely follow when foods test positive for the bacteria.
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
Why an apple a day can actually keep the doctor away: experts
The age-old saying might actually be true: An apple a day really could keep the doctor away. Researchers say that daily consumption of apples, berries, grapes and tea can promote heart health. Experts funded by the US Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics investigated data from 157 random controlled trials and...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Don’t Cook Your Frozen Chicken In An Air Fryer Or Microwave, The CDC Warns
Air fryers, microwaves, and toaster ovens may not be able to heat or cook frozen stuffed chicken products to a high enough temperature to kill bacteria like salmonella.
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef
On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
25 Grocery Store "Loss Leaders" That People Swear By To Restock Their Pantries For Cheap
"As of two weeks ago, they still have not raised the price of them from what they were three years ago (before all of this fun inflation hit)."
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS. N.J. (WXIN) – Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in some of the items. The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide through September 2022.
Potatoes Can Help You Lose Weight
Potatoes have gotten a bad reputation because they’re high in carbohydrates, but it turns out, it’s undeserved. Carb lovers will be thrilled to know that the guilty pleasure veggie may actually be a secret weapon to losing weight easily. According to a new study, potatoes are incredibly nutrient-dense and they’re an important part of a healthy diet.
The Best and the Worst Time of the Year To Buy a New Car
Whatever your reason for buying a new car -- it's your first set of wheels, your family size has changed or your old vehicle has become a liability -- timing is everything. Although a major part of...
Drinking 8 glasses of water per day might be too much, new study says
If you’ve ever asked yourself how much water you should drink daily, you might have heard that 8 glasses is the magic number. That’s about 2 liters or around 68 ounces of a critical component the body needs. But a new study indicates the recommendation might be wrong.
