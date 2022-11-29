Read full article on original website
Fundraiser dinner for Lincoln County Sgt. Casey Nelms set for Dec. 10
A fundraiser for Sgt. Casey Nelms will be Dec. 10 at CB's Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road in North Platte. Nelms, who has been a member of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for more than three decades, was recently diagnosed with spine, liver and kidney cancer. Listen now and...
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 2
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
‘Christmas at the Codys’ returns fully to Scout’s Rest Ranch Dec. 16-20
Bill and Louisa Cody — OK, it’s really their ranch’s current proprietors — are finally ready to welcome North Platte for the holidays again after three years and a pandemic. “Christmas at the Codys” will return at Scout’s Rest Ranch from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec....
Santa Claus comes to North Platte's Fox Theatre for Kids Fest
Santa Claus came to the Fox Theatre on Thursday to hear children's wishes. The Kids Fest also included crafts, games, a coloring contest and carriage rides in the Canteen District.
Great Plains Health expands access to robotic procedure
Dr. Millie Erickson, board-certified urologist at Great Plains Health Urology, has completed the first aquablation therapy treatment in North Platte. Aquablation is an innovative, robotic procedure that treats bothersome urinary symptoms in men as a result of an enlarged prostate, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia. Great Plains Health...
‘Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at McCook's Fox Theatre
The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run. McCook Community College theater instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.
