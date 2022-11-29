ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health expands access to robotic procedure

Dr. Millie Erickson, board-certified urologist at Great Plains Health Urology, has completed the first aquablation therapy treatment in North Platte. Aquablation is an innovative, robotic procedure that treats bothersome urinary symptoms in men as a result of an enlarged prostate, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia. Great Plains Health...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

‘Christmas Carol’ opens Thursday at McCook's Fox Theatre

The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run. McCook Community College theater instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.
MCCOOK, NE

