US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%
A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.
Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD
Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
US News and World Report
Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
It's not just housing – other US sectors are about to feel the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes, Solus strategist says
US home sales have fallen as the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes feed into borrowing costs. Manufacturing and other sectors will soon feel the effects of Fed tightening too, Dan Greenhaus said. The US economy is turning slowly like a large cruise ship toward weakness, the Solus strategist said. The US...
NASDAQ
U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides
WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
Stocks rally after Fed chair signals slowdown in rate hikes
Wall Street closed out the month with a broad market rally on news that the central bank could soon ease aggressive interest rate hikes.
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge As Powell Points To Smaller Rate Hikes
Stocks finished firmly higher Wednesday following a dovish address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that hinted at smaller near-term rate hikes amid what he called a ' highly uncertain' inflation path. In prepared remarks for a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Powell noted that the pace of...
Stocks surge on talk of slower rate hikes, pushing Dow into bull market
U.S. stocks surged Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average entering a bull market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of interest rate hikes may slow in December.
msn.com
Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum
EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
CNBC
Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates
The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
Bread Savings Review 2022: Competitive rates on high-yield savings and CDs, but no checking or money market accounts
Bread Savings offers competitive rates on high-yield savings and CDs, but no checking or money market accounts. Bread Savings is an online-only bank that’s part of the Ohio-based financial services company Bread Financial. The bank offers just two types of deposit accounts: high-yield savings with a competitive 3.5% APY and certificates of deposit (CD) featuring an APY of up to 4.75%. The lack of account options offered by Bread Savings is likely to be a challenge for some potential customers, though the high APY on its accounts may outweigh that drawback for some.
Fed Chief Jerome Powell Signals Slowdown in Rate Hikes: What the Experts Are Saying
Stocks rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that December's rate hike would be smaller.
Despite USD/JPY Bearishness, the DXY Holds Its Ground
Comparatively, overnight, markets were flat but bid up. Since the shift, the hourly time frame has seen the most significant jump. Asia’s volume is going up again, but that doesn’t mean it will keep going up on Friday when Wall Street is closed for the holiday. Even though...
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
Clayton News Daily
Fed Inflation Gauge Slowed Again in October, Supporting Dovish Powell
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation slowed again in October, data published Thursday indicated, adding further support to Chairman Jerome Powell's indication of smaller near-term rate hikes following his closely-watched speech yesterday in Washington. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5% from last year, down from the...
FXDailyReport.com
