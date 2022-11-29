Bread Savings offers competitive rates on high-yield savings and CDs, but no checking or money market accounts. Bread Savings is an online-only bank that’s part of the Ohio-based financial services company Bread Financial. The bank offers just two types of deposit accounts: high-yield savings with a competitive 3.5% APY and certificates of deposit (CD) featuring an APY of up to 4.75%. The lack of account options offered by Bread Savings is likely to be a challenge for some potential customers, though the high APY on its accounts may outweigh that drawback for some.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO