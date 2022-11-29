Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work
A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
Kait 8
Yellville, Ark., man pleads guilty for involvement in January 6 Capitol insurrection
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A northern Arkansas man entered a guilty plea in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021. Jon Thomas Mott, 39, pleaded guilty to federal charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. In the plea, federal prosecutors dropped several other charges.
KYTV
Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert. Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.
Kait 8
Sheriff’s corporal dies
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their colleagues. According to a news release shared on social media Wednesday, Corporal Tracy Munson died Nov. 30 of a long-term illness. Prior to his death, Munson served 17 years on the...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies
A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
Kait 8
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
KTLO
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Kait 8
Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
Arkansas man pleads guilty to capitol insurrection charge
An Arkansas man has entered a guilty plea in federal court to one charge from his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
KTLO
Woman begs for prison time to help get off drugs
A 26-year-old woman stood before the bench in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and begged to be put in prison because she believed that would help her get off drugs. Andrea Stacy told Circuit Judge John Putman her life had basically been one long series of taking drugs, winding up in jail, and starting the cycle all over again when she was released.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes
A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
Kait 8
Owners of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A now-defunct Northeast Arkansas hospital accused of failing to protect sensitive patient information has agreed to a $770,000 settlement. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday, Dec. 2, that the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc., which owned Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village, agreed to the settlement.
Kait 8
Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Izard County has been causing significant delays for some drivers. In particular, Highway 56, which connects Ash Flat to Franklin, is currently impassible due to ArDOT closing the bridge in late November. Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural...
whiterivernow.com
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct Cherokee Village hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc. — the parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village — for failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17,...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office urging caution as holiday travel approaches
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - As the holidays approach, a Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is urging caution. Sharp County Chief Deputy Shane Russell asks everyone to be cautious while driving due to the increased traffic. The traffic increase is partially due to friends and family traveling from out of...
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
KYTV
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads on the case of two missing men. Ira Brisco and Limon Little were last seen on December 17, 2020. Detectives say they can’t give details of leads they are following but some seem promising.
Comments / 1