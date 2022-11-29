ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work

A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff’s corporal dies

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their colleagues. According to a news release shared on social media Wednesday, Corporal Tracy Munson died Nov. 30 of a long-term illness. Prior to his death, Munson served 17 years on the...
whiterivernow.com

Stone County man arrested on four drug-related felonies

A Stone County man is facing four drug-related felonies after authorities say he was allegedly involved in three controlled purchases involving confidential informants. Jon David Lancaster, 48, has been charged with three felony counts of delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a drug premise.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports school threats up by 50% for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eighty-seven school shooting threats have been reported in 2022 to the Missouri State Highway Patrol through their “Courage2Report” app. It’s something we’ve seen at both Mountain Home (Ark.) and Hillcrest High Schools within the past month. The highway patrol uses an anonymous program called “Courage to Report.” Anyone can report a threat not only on the desktop, as shown here but also on its app or phone line.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison

A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive

A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
HARDY, AR
KTLO

Woman begs for prison time to help get off drugs

A 26-year-old woman stood before the bench in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and begged to be put in prison because she believed that would help her get off drugs. Andrea Stacy told Circuit Judge John Putman her life had basically been one long series of taking drugs, winding up in jail, and starting the cycle all over again when she was released.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes

A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Owners of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A now-defunct Northeast Arkansas hospital accused of failing to protect sensitive patient information has agreed to a $770,000 settlement. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday, Dec. 2, that the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc., which owned Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village, agreed to the settlement.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
Kait 8

Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Izard County has been causing significant delays for some drivers. In particular, Highway 56, which connects Ash Flat to Franklin, is currently impassible due to ArDOT closing the bridge in late November. Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff’s Office urging caution as holiday travel approaches

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - As the holidays approach, a Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is urging caution. Sharp County Chief Deputy Shane Russell asks everyone to be cautious while driving due to the increased traffic. The traffic increase is partially due to friends and family traveling from out of...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says

A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy