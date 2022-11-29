Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Over a dozen school shooting threats discovered to be connected hoax
NEW BERN, Craven County — Special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into more than a dozen active shooter threats on school campuses across North Carolina. Those threats turned out to be a connected hoax, according to law enforcement officials. Schools in at least 19 counties...
wcti12.com
Cherry Point Marines to conduct training exercises, residents may see, hear more activity
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Throughout Dec. 16, 2022, Marines at MCAS Cherry Point will be doing various training exercises. Air and ground training may cause more noise and activity for people living near the base. The training schedule includes:. Air operations - Dec. 1, 14 and 15, until 11...
Comments / 0