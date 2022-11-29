ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

Chuck Appling
2d ago

any Leo enforcing 114 is a traitor to all American citizens and the oath that they took to uphold the constitution and it's amendments and needs treated and immediately punished on site as a traitor with extreme prejudice

Reply
6
David Shuck
2d ago

portland and surrounding areas approved more county's voted no but because of the populas of portland they passed the bill.

Reply
2
Related
The Oregonian

Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114

The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Sheriff McKinley says it could “take months” to purchase a firearm in Oregon

GRANT COUNTY – December 8th is the date Oregon Measure 114 is set to go into effect, and many questions are popping up regarding firearm purchases in the State of Oregon. As it stands (provided a stay is not granted in court), all purchasers of firearms within the state must hold the proper licensure beginning next Friday. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said since there’s not a system in place to grant those licenses, folks may not be able to buy a gun for some time:
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check

As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved by voters last month, will tighten […] The post Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

More join Measure 114 court challenge

PORTLAND – The number of named plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control law, is growing. Add Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, and the owner of Garner’s Sporting Goods, Richard Haden of Pendleton to the list. They join...
OREGON STATE
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
foxnebraska.com

Former sheriff, city councilmember sentenced in vote buying scheme

WASHINGTON (TND) — A former police chief in Louisiana and a former city councilmember were sentenced this week over their role in a scheme to buy votes during a federal election. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former Chief of Police in Amite City, Louisiana and Kristian ‘Kris’ Hart, 50, a...
AMITE CITY, LA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon

A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
PENDLETON, OR
foxnebraska.com

Washington man sentenced for I-80 meth bust

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb — A Washington man accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in his minivan during a traffic stop in Nebraska has been sentenced. Officials said Dallas Faamausili, 36, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for having meth with intent to distribute.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
The Oregonian

Conservation group asks Oregon to revoke approvals for renewable diesel refinery on Columbia River

Conservationists this week asked Oregon regulators to revoke state authorizations for a $2 billion-plus renewable diesel refinery proposed on the Columbia River near Clatskanie. Columbia Riverkeeper, which opposes siting the controversial renewable diesel refinery in the Columbia River estuary, argues that approval of the project should be called into question...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Newspaper corrections for Dec. 1, 2022

The Oregon Legislature will include 19 people of color next year, not 17. Sen.-elect Aaron Woods, who is Black, and Rep.-elect Virgle Osborne, who identifies as mixed-race, will be joining the Legislature, and Rep.-elect Farrah Chaichi plans to be part of the BIPOC caucus. An Oregon Capital Chronicle article in Tuesday editions omitted some new members.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy