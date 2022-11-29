ORANGE — City of Orange - Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO