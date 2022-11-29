Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott to tour fentanyl vaccine lab; DEA issues new fentanyl danger alert
Governor Greg Abbott will tour the University of Houston fentanyl vaccine lab on Thursday. According to the University of Houston, a potential vaccine for fentanyl would be a breakthrough by blocking the dangerous synthetic opioid's ability to enter the brain and eliminating any "high" users receive. Meantime, the DEA is...
"We don't feel safe here." A transgender teen and their family flee Texas.
Dec. 2, 2022 — Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
Boil Water Notice issued for some customers in Orange
ORANGE — City of Orange - Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
