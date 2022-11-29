Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Washington man sentenced for I-80 meth bust
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb — A Washington man accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in his minivan during a traffic stop in Nebraska has been sentenced. Officials said Dallas Faamausili, 36, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for having meth with intent to distribute.
NebraskaTV
Tom Riley to stay as Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director
LINCOLN, Neb. — Govenor-Elect Jim Pillen said the position of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources director will continue to be held by Tom Riley. Pillen said Riley will be a critical leader in the Perkins County Canal Project. "Tom has shown visionary leadership in fighting to preserve and protect...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: December 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Nebraska Extension launches new strategic direction. - McDonald's files lawsuit alleging pork price fixing.
NebraskaTV
Deer harvest down compared to last year
LINCOLN, Neb. — Preliminary numbers are showing that the 2022 statewide deer harvest for the November firearm season is down compared to last year. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, harvest was down 9% during the 2022 nine-day season compared to the 2021 season. Officials said while...
NebraskaTV
Pillen announces details of inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
NebraskaTV
UNL: Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October, according to a report from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. The indicator predicts six months in the future of economic activity in the state. In October, it dropped 0.12%. The leading indicator has dropped in four of...
