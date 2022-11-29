ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County expands mobile crisis response services

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County in partnership with RI International, is scheduled to announce the expansion of its mobile crisis response service on Thursday. The county will integrate 988, the nationwide suicide and crisis line, according to a release from the county. It will assign...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

$500K donated to southern New Mexico residents

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced a $500,000 donation that is expected to benefit residents in southern New Mexico. The check presentation was provided by the Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation. The money is expected to go toward the community in southern New Mexico,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
cbs4local.com

Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Tennessee school district fines kids for using cell phones

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sneaky text message in class could cost you in one school district in Tennessee. A policy notes that students in Robertson County Schools can be charged $10 to $40 per offense if they’re caught using a phone in class. District leaders said...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy