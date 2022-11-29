Read full article on original website
Border Patrol agents rescue 25 smuggled migrants in 'knock and talk' investigation
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued 25 smuggled migrants during a "knock and talk" investigation. Agents from Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations El Paso and deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. The law enforcement officers showed up...
Doña Ana County expands mobile crisis response services
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County in partnership with RI International, is scheduled to announce the expansion of its mobile crisis response service on Thursday. The county will integrate 988, the nationwide suicide and crisis line, according to a release from the county. It will assign...
$500K donated to southern New Mexico residents
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced a $500,000 donation that is expected to benefit residents in southern New Mexico. The check presentation was provided by the Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation. The money is expected to go toward the community in southern New Mexico,...
Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
Tennessee school district fines kids for using cell phones
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sneaky text message in class could cost you in one school district in Tennessee. A policy notes that students in Robertson County Schools can be charged $10 to $40 per offense if they’re caught using a phone in class. District leaders said...
