Big Change in Atlantic City, NJ, Orange Loop Restaurant Scene
Over the last several years, the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bringing a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game, which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City. One...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to...
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Cinema in Ocean City With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE
Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Jersey Shore town could get boutique Icona hotel with $6.5M bank property deal
Luxury resort brand Icona, which has been expanding rapidly along the Jersey Shore, could develop a boutique hotel in Ocean City with a pending $6.5 million deal to buy a historic former bank building in the heart of the downtown shopping area. The owner of the seven-story building at 801...
Mother Nature shows strength as whipping winds slam Jersey Shore
VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) - It's been a wet and windy Wednesday down the shore. Response crews are gearing up for whipping winds that are expected to blow through the night. Along the boardwalk, it stings every time a gust comes through.You can see how powerful Mother Nature is by looking at the whitecaps in the ocean which looked very choppy in the afternoon. The American flag outside Ventnor City Hall whips in the wind, as two one-way metal street signs clank together again and again. Mother Nature shows her strength."On days like this really it is better for people to...
2 N.J. towns are among the best Christmas towns in America, Travel and Leisure says
The holiday season is upon us! This means cold weather filled with warm moments spent with friends and family along with festive decorations in every sight. After naming the Jersey Shore as one of the best 50 places to travel on Earth, Travel and Leisure recently named Cape May and Atlantic City as two out of the 25 best Christmas towns in the U.S.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 Pop Up Holiday Bars to Check out in Atlantic City
If Christmas is your thing, this will surely put some extra jingle in your Kringle! There are a slew of holiday-themed pop-up bars popping up around the Atlantic City casinos, with each of them giving you the perfect opportunity to rock around the Christmas tree (or at the least, indulge in some holiday-themed libations). Grab your friends and get ready to sleigh all day — here are five pop-up holiday bars you need to check out this holiday season.
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Atlantic City, NJ Schools Performing Abysmally with State Testing
We have been reviewing the results of the Atlantic City Public Schools Spring 2022 New Jersey Student Learning Assessments (NJSLA). It’s a state report card as to how school districts are doing in language arts English, math, and science. The data we have obtained compares Language Arts English and...
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
Two wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City
Two men were shot in Atlantic City on Wednesday. Police responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m. Evidence of gunfire was found in the areas of Hummock and Hobart avenues and in the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Ocean Casino Resort presents Theresa Caputo
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- Ocean Casino Resort presents Theresa Caputo on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Ovation Hall. The star of TLC’s Long Island Medium conducts interactive readings, answers audience questions, and shares personal stories about her life and unique gifts at this spellbinding live event. Showtime is 8:00pm.
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City firefighters extinguish blaze Thursday morning
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City firefighters extinguished a blaze at 411 Haven Ave. Thursday morning. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, reporting a fire at 411 Haven Avenue. The fire originated in an exterior doorway, according to Ocean City public information officer Doug Bergen. Three...
