Atlantic City, NJ

Rock 104.1

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Mother Nature shows strength as whipping winds slam Jersey Shore

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) - It's been a wet and windy Wednesday down the shore. Response crews are gearing up for whipping winds that are expected to blow through the night. Along the boardwalk, it stings every time a gust comes through.You can see how powerful Mother Nature is by looking at the whitecaps in the ocean which looked very choppy in the afternoon. The American flag outside Ventnor City Hall whips in the wind, as two one-way metal street signs clank together again and again. Mother Nature shows her strength."On days like this really it is better for people to...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 Pop Up Holiday Bars to Check out in Atlantic City

If Christmas is your thing, this will surely put some extra jingle in your Kringle! There are a slew of holiday-themed pop-up bars popping up around the Atlantic City casinos, with each of them giving you the perfect opportunity to rock around the Christmas tree (or at the least, indulge in some holiday-themed libations). Grab your friends and get ready to sleigh all day — here are five pop-up holiday bars you need to check out this holiday season.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Two wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City

Two men were shot in Atlantic City on Wednesday. Police responded to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m. Evidence of gunfire was found in the areas of Hummock and Hobart avenues and in the 500 block of Trinity Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ocean Casino Resort presents Theresa Caputo

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- Ocean Casino Resort presents Theresa Caputo on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Ovation Hall. The star of TLC’s Long Island Medium conducts interactive readings, answers audience questions, and shares personal stories about her life and unique gifts at this spellbinding live event. Showtime is 8:00pm.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide

Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City firefighters extinguish blaze Thursday morning

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City firefighters extinguished a blaze at 411 Haven Ave. Thursday morning. The call came in at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, reporting a fire at 411 Haven Avenue. The fire originated in an exterior doorway, according to Ocean City public information officer Doug Bergen. Three...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

