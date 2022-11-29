Read full article on original website
wpde.com
South Carolina VA Office addresses veterans' concerns over claim process
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Amber Carlson is an Air Force veteran who lives in Little River. Her experience with Veterans Affairs, hasn't been what she expected while in service. "There's a lot of stuff that's messed up," Carlson said. She was among the group of Grand Strand vets...
wpde.com
SC State representative wants something done about higher gas prices in his county
GEORGETOWN CO. (S.C.) — A South Carolina representative is raising concerns about gas prices in Georgetown. Representative Carl Anderson, who represents Georgetown county, says the county sees the highest prices along the grand strand -- time after time. According to AAA, a tank of regular gas is about $3.17...
wpde.com
Antisemitic flyers found in Carolina Forest neighborhoods
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Several Carolina Forest neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic flyers lying in their driveways Friday morning. The Ziploc bags were filled with rice and contained antisemitic propaganda. People from the West Ridge neighborhood off Singleton Ridge Road and Oakmont Village on River Oaks Drive reached...
wpde.com
Georgia man dies after being hit by vehicle in Garden City: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City. Joshua Harden, 32, from Augusta died at a local hospital from injuries he sustained in the incident, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy. Bellamy said Harden was hit...
wpde.com
Hurricane Season 2022 Recap
Wednesday was the last day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. While the season wasn't as active as forecast, it was still quite active in the latter half. Fiona, Ian, and Nicole were the big storms this year, with Ian being the worst storm that Florida has seen in years.
