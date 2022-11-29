Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover
After years of anticipation from fans and a lot of frustration about not knowing what was happening next, SZA will finally put out her sophomore album in December. It’s called S.O.S. and in a recent interview with Billboard, she talked about the stress of marketing and rolling music out. You can check that out here.
hiphop-n-more.com
Metro Boomin Reveals ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Tracklist
Metro Boomin is set to release his new album Heroes & Villains on Friday, Dec 2nd. The reveal was an interesting one as he chose to do it on a website where the names were slow burning to become visible to users. When the tracks were revealed, Metro made it clear that not all features will be listed.
hiphop-n-more.com
Mount Westmore Share New Single ‘Activated’, Reveal Tracklist for Debut Album
Mount Westmore is set to release their new album on December 9th. The super group made of Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube and Too Short announced last month that the album will be hitting digital streaming platforms on the 9th of December and it will be a version of the album with new songs on it. It was previously only available on blockchain based platform called Gala Music.
hiphop-n-more.com
Metro Boomin & Future Share ‘Superhero (Heroes & Villains)’ Music Video: Watch
Metro Boomin released his latest album Heroes & Villains on Thursday night which features a star studded cast. Appearing multiple times on the album are Future, Don Toliver and Travis Scott, apart from other names such as Chris Brown, Young Thug, 21 Savage, The Weeknd and more. Today, Metro and...
hiphop-n-more.com
Latto Enlists GloRilla & Gangsta Boo on New Single ‘FTCU’: Listen
Latto had everybody excited when she revealed earlier this week that a new collaboration with GloRilla was on the way. Latto has had a great 2022, with Billboard naming her the top new artist of the year. Apart from being the top female rap artist, her hit ‘Big Energy’ is No. 1 on the year-end R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, Rap Digital Song Sales and Rhythmic Airplay Songs recaps.
hiphop-n-more.com
Westside Gunn Releases ‘Peppas’ Video Feat. Black Star: Watch
Westside Gunn recently released his latest album 10 which featured Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey as Black Star, Killer Mike and El-P as Run The Jewels, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface, Raekwon and more. Production came form the likes of RZA, The Alchemist and Swizz Beatz. The Black Star featured ‘Peppas’ was...
Comments / 0