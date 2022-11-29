Mount Westmore is set to release their new album on December 9th. The super group made of Snoop Dogg, E-40, Ice Cube and Too Short announced last month that the album will be hitting digital streaming platforms on the 9th of December and it will be a version of the album with new songs on it. It was previously only available on blockchain based platform called Gala Music.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO