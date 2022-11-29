ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Score Predictions: Georgia vs LSU

Georgia will be appearing in its fifth SEC Championship game in seven seasons under Kirby Smart on Saturday against the LSU Tigers. These two teams have a good bit of history with one another in this game, most recently back in 2019 when the Tigers marched their way through the Bulldogs and on to a national title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

SEC Championship Odds and Best Bet: LSU vs. Georgia

Georgia will be in the College Football Playoff with a chance to defend its national championship, regardless of what happens Saturday in the SEC title game. So the big question is: Can the Bulldogs cover a huge spread against LSU?
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Notes From the Trail: New Targets Emerging, RB Intel

UGA has a pretty significant game to prepare for this Saturday, but that hasn't stopped the staff from getting some work done on the recruiting trail. Over the last few weeks, UGA has been sending out offers left and right and identifying new targets.
ATHENS, GA

