Easton, PA is taking their search and rescue efforts to the next level! Their department recently upgraded to MSA’s LUNAR Connected Devices and are now able to connect firefighters on the ground for improved situational awareness. Congratulations and thank you for choosing MSA! Visit our website to learn more about LUNAR and Connected Firefighter: https://us.msasafety.com/connected-firefighter.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO