Fire-Dex launches the first-ever NFPA 1951 certified technical rescue glove

MEDINA, Ohio – Emergency responders looking for the perfect technical rescue glove can end their search. Fire-Dex, the fastest-growing manufacturer of PPE for first responders, introduces the Dex-Rescue Glove, which is a cut above when it comes to technical rescue responses. Designed to be a first responder’s best friend,...
OHIO STATE
Easton Fire Department: MSA LUNAR Rollout & Demo

Easton, PA is taking their search and rescue efforts to the next level! Their department recently upgraded to MSA’s LUNAR Connected Devices and are now able to connect firefighters on the ground for improved situational awareness. Congratulations and thank you for choosing MSA! Visit our website to learn more about LUNAR and Connected Firefighter: https://us.msasafety.com/connected-firefighter.
EASTON, PA

