CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF NEWTON COUNTYGEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOCKET NO. SUCV2022002340 VS. IN REM _______ 0.341 acres of land; and certain easement rights; and Ventrum-Covington, Inc.; Mony Life Insurance Company; Plute Home Company, LLC; Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company; The Kroger Company; Quality Restorations Services, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Atlanta Gas Light Company; Brinson and Mitchell, Inc.; Timbersouth Properties, Inc.; Sports Barbershop and Salon, Inc.; Shark Nail Bar LLC; Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.; Sneaker Dreamz, LLC; Smooth Body Wax Center Salon, LLC; Newton County Sheriff Office; Newton County, Georgia; Tax Commissioner of Newton County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the _____ day of __________________, 2022; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting Error! Use the Home tab to apply Intense Emphasis,ParcelNumber to the text that you want to appear here. the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $351,800.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A;20-B; 20-C; 20-D;20-E, 20-F, 20G FOR DESCRIPTION This ____ day of ________,2022. Clerk Superior Court NEWTON COUNTY Error! Use the Home tab to apply Intense Emphasis,ParcelNumber to the text that you want to appear here. PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 231210 COUNTY: Newton PARCEL NO.: 50 REQUIRED R/W: 0.341 acres of land; and certain easeent rights; PROPERTY OWNERS: Ventrum-Covington, Inc.; Mony Life Insurance Company; Plute Home Company, LLC; Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company; The Kroger Company; Quality Restorations Services, LLC; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Atlanta Gas Light Company; Brinson and Mitchell, Inc.; Timbersouth Properties, Inc.; Sports Barbershop and Salon, Inc.; Shark Nail Bar LLC; Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.; Sneaker Dreamz, LLC; Smooth Body Wax Center Salon, LLC; Newton County Sheriff Office; Newton County, Georgia; Tax Commissioner of Newton County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lots 151 and 152 of Land District 10 of Newton County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: Right of Way Area 1 Beginning at a point 38.49 feet right of and opposite Station 175+15.74 on the construction centerline of SR162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 17°31'49.4" W a distance of 317.58 feet to a point 50.02 feet right of and opposite station 178+33.11 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 26°47'29.3" E a distance of 15.44 feet to a point 61.20 feet right of and opposite station 178+43.75 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 18°12'30.7" W a distance of 6.25 feet to a point 61.35 feet right of and opposite station 178+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 23°13'14.2" E a distance of 145.29 feet to a point 70.50 feet right of and opposite station 177+05.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 19°36'35.1" E a distance of 170.00 feet to a point 70.50 feet right of and opposite station 175+35.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 59°32'22.0" E a distance of 52.20 feet to a point 104.01 feet right of and opposite station 174+94.97 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 72°17'35.7" W a distance of 41.14 feet to a point 62.89 feet right of and opposite station 174+96.34 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 71°07'17.7" W a distance of 31.17 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.205 acres more or less. Right of Way Area 2 Beginning at a point 253.13 feet right of and opposite Station 190+39.77 on the construction centerline of SR162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 89°52'52.5" E a distance of 572.82 feet to a point 809.92 feet right of and opposite station 188+84.72 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 0°42'01.1" E a distance of 4.37 feet to a point 808.85 feet right of and opposite station 188+79.44 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 89°17'58.9" W a distance of 78.95 feet to a point 40.00 feet right of and opposite station 1607+63.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 83°55'03.4" W a distance of 83.38 feet to a point 47.82 feet right of and opposite station 1606+79.99 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 89°11'00.8" W a distance of 204.99 feet to a point 450.16 feet right of and opposite station 189+71.61 on said construction centerline laid out +9+for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 85°35'07.1" W a distance of 206.65 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.136 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above described lands, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above described lands as shown described within on the attached plats dated 11/13/2019; Last Revised: Sheet Nos. 16 on 2/18/2022; Sheet No. 17 on 05/07/2021; Sheet No. 61 on 10/19/2021; Sheet No. 94 on 08/11/2021 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Permanent Easement Area 1 Beginning at a point 165.25 feet right of and opposite Station 174+92.94 on the construction centerline of SR162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence S 72°17'35.7" W a distance of 61.28 feet to a point 104.01 feet right of and opposite station 174+94.97 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 59°32'22.0" W a distance of 52.20 feet to a point 70.50 feet right of and opposite station 175+35.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 19°36'35.1" W a distance of 170.00 feet to a point 70.50 feet right of and opposite station 177+05.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 23°13'14.2" W a distance of 145.29 feet to a point 61.35 feet right of and opposite station 178+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 18°12'30.7" W a distance of 126.22 feet to a point 64.44 feet right of and opposite station 179+76.18 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 63°12'56.0" W a distance of 9.37 feet to a point 57.97 feet right of and opposite station 179+82.97 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 17°49'17.8" W a distance of 185.05 feet to a point 63.74 feet right of and opposite station 181+67.93 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 23°31'53.7" E a distance of 208.42 feet to a point 78.00 feet right of and opposite station 179+60.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 23°57'02.0" E a distance of 110.32 feet to a point 86.35 feet right of and opposite station 178+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 9°03'46.6" W a distance of 27.99 feet to a point 72.92 feet right of and opposite station 178+25.44 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 23°13'14.2" E a distance of 126.27 feet to a point 80.87 feet right of and opposite station 176+99.42 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 18°38'19.2" E a distance of 169.45 feet to a point 78.00 feet right of and opposite station 175+30.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 62°17'26.0" E a distance of 34.01 feet to a point 101.05 feet right of and opposite station 175+05.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 70°23'24.9" E a distance of 64.20 feet to a point 165.25 feet right of and opposite station 175+05.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 19°36'35.1" E a distance of 12.06 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.188 acres more or less. Permanent Easement Area 2 Beginning at a point 55.89 feet right of and opposite Station 1602+73.70 on the construction centerline of Kirkland Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence S 85°35'07.1" E a distance of 206.65 feet to a point 53.39 feet right of and opposite station 1604+79.30 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 89°11'00.8" E a distance of 73.36 feet to a point 48.94 feet right of and opposite station 1605+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 85°41'24.2" W a distance of 92.45 feet to a point 60.73 feet right of and opposite station 1604+61.67 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 84°58'52.6" W a distance of 156.33 feet to a point 61.14 feet right of and opposite station 1603+05.78 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 75°30'28.0" W a distance of 32.50 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.032 acres more or less. Permanent Easement Area 3 Beginning at a point 48.94 feet right of and opposite Station 1605+50.00 on the construction centerline of Kirkland Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 89°11'00.8" E a distance of 131.64 feet to a point 47.82 feet right of and opposite station 1606+79.99 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 66°38'51.5" E a distance of 16.44 feet to a point 54.52 feet right of and opposite station 1606+95.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 89°11'00.8" W a distance of 146.88 feet to a point 55.68 feet right of and opposite station 1605+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 1°14'37.9" E a distance of 6.74 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.022 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above described lands, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Three permanent easements are condemned for the right to construct and maintain slopes and placement of utilities to connect the newly constructed road and right of way to the condemnees remaining land and are shown described within on the attached plats dated 11/13/2019; Last Revised: Sheet No. 16 on 2/18/2022; Sheet No. 17 on 05/07/2021; Sheet No. 61 on 10/19/2021; Sheet No. 94 on 08/11/2022 and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Upon completion of construction, nothing in this grant shall prevent the placement or replacement of parking spaces on the permanent easement acquired where the parking spaces are otherwise in accord with all applicable law, rules, regulations and DOT guidelines. Driveway Easement Area 1 Beginning at a point 86.35 feet right of and opposite Station 178+50.00 on the construction centerline of SR162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 23°57'02.0" W a distance of 110.32 feet to a point 78.00 feet right of and opposite station 179+60.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 79°51'53.5" E a distance of 48.37 feet to a point 120.00 feet right of and opposite station 179+36.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 19°36'35.1" E a distance of 27.50 feet to a point 120.00 feet right of and opposite station 179+08.50 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 19°36'35.1" E a distance of 58.50 feet to a point 120.00 feet right of and opposite station 178+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 70°23'24.9" W a distance of 33.65 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.084 acres more or less. Area 2 Beginning at a point 69.02 feet right of and opposite Station 183+37.00 on the construction centerline of SR162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 17°49'17.8" W a distance of 81.04 feet to a point 71.55 feet right of and opposite station 184+18.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 70°23'24.9" E a distance of 30.45 feet to a point 102.00 feet right of and opposite station 184+18.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 19°36'35.1" E a distance of 81.00 feet to a point 102.00 feet right of and opposite station 183+37.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 70°23'24.9" W a distance of 32.98 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.059 acres more or less. Area 3 Beginning at a point 77.84 feet right of and opposite Station 186+87.00 on the construction centerline of SR162 Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 17°30'02.4" W a distance of 72.60 feet to a point 77.30 feet right of and opposite station 187+61.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 73°26'37.1" E a distance of 22.70 feet to a point 100.00 feet right of and opposite station 187+61.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 17°04'24.4" E a distance of 72.19 feet to a point 100.00 feet right of and opposite station 186+87.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 72°24'34.2" W a distance of 22.16 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.037 acres more or less. Area 4 Beginning at a point 61.14 feet right of and opposite Station 1603+05.78 on the construction centerline of Kirkland Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence S 84°58'52.6" E a distance of 70.59 feet to a point 60.94 feet right of and opposite station 1603+76.37 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 28°32'26.4" W a distance of 18.58 feet to a point 78.00 feet right of and opposite station 1603+69.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 84°48'49.7" W a distance of 61.00 feet to a point 78.00 feet right of and opposite station 1603+08.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 2°19'46.3" W a distance of 17.00 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.026 acres more or less. Area 5 Beginning at a point 57.48 feet right of and opposite Station 1604+82.08 on the construction centerline of Kirkland Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 85°41'24.2" E a distance of 70.95 feet to a point 48.94 feet right of and opposite station 1605+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 1°14'37.9" W a distance of 25.06 feet to a point 74.00 feet right of and opposite station 1605+50.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 89°47'21.7" W a distance of 64.28 feet to a point 77.00 feet right of and opposite station 1604+89.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 16°32'14.7" W a distance of 20.82 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.035 acres more or less. Area 6 Beginning at a point 47.82 feet right of and opposite Station 1606+79.99 on the construction centerline of Kirkland Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 83°55'03.4" E a distance of 83.38 feet to a point 40.00 feet right of and opposite station 1607+63.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 0°42'01.1" E a distance of 48.00 feet to a point 88.00 feet right of and opposite station 1607+63.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence S 89°17'58.9" W a distance of 68.00 feet to a point 88.00 feet right of and opposite station 1606+95.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 0°42'01.1" W a distance of 33.48 feet to a point 54.52 feet right of and opposite station 1606+95.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L Kirkland Road; thence N 66°38'51.5" W a distance of 16.44 feet back to the point of beginning. Containing 0.071 acres more or less. Six temporary easements are condemned for the right to construct driveways to connect the newly constructed road and right of way to the condemnees remaining land for driveway purposes. Said easements will expire on 5 years from the date of filing and as shown described within on the attached plats marked Annex 1-A. Upon completion of the project, the driveways will remain in place for use by the condemnees. 905-88020 11/30 12/7/2022.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO