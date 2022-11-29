AUBURN — Fyffe football coach Paul Benefield walked into the media room at Jordan-Hare Stadium after his Red Devils finished off a 40-28 win over B.B. Comer in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship game and exclaimed, as soon as he sat down: "I can't keep the smile off my face tonight." Fyffe (15-0) has won six state championships since 2014, going undefeated each time. Since Benefield took the job at his alma mater in 1997, the...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO