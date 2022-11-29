Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Fyffe wins another Alabama high school football title by giving Brodie Hicks the ball 45 times
AUBURN — Fyffe football coach Paul Benefield walked into the media room at Jordan-Hare Stadium after his Red Devils finished off a 40-28 win over B.B. Comer in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship game and exclaimed, as soon as he sat down: "I can't keep the smile off my face tonight." Fyffe (15-0) has won six state championships since 2014, going undefeated each time. Since Benefield took the job at his alma mater in 1997, the...
Comments / 0