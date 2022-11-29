ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
TheStreet

Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
SheKnows

These Wine Advent Calendars Will Make for a Very Happy Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we were kids, nothing made us more excited for the holidays than the prospect of opening up our advent calendars each day to find a piece of candy or a small toy waiting for us within. They say the holidays are never as magical once you grow up, but we say: it doesn’t have to be that way. These days, there are lots of advent calendars that adults can enjoy, too. Heck, there are even advent calendars for pets. But...
WWD

Victoria’s Secret Prepares for Challenging Holiday Season as Shoppers Remain Cautious

Sales at Victoria’s Secret fell short among cautious consumers and an increasingly promotional retail environment. The lingerie and beauty company — which includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and the Pink brands — revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, falling short on top and bottom lines as inflation persists and shoppers reconsider discretionary purchases. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The company slashed its fourth-quarter holiday shopping season outlook as a result, causing shares of Victoria’s Secret to fall more than 7 percent...
ABC Action News

Limor Suss Shares Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday gifts for everyone on your list. Charlotte’s 4 Magic Steps to Hydrated, Glowing Skin is a new 4-piece skincare routine set including toner, serum, moisturizer, and face oil for hydrated, glowing skin! Charlotte Tilbury’s new Recovery Skin Set includes an eye serum, face serum, and moisturizer for hydrated, awakened, plumper-looking skin!
WWD

Macy’s Becomes Claire’s Latest Retail Partner

In its latest move to expand distribution, Claire’s, the girls jewelry and accessory brand, has launched shops inside 21 Macy’s department stores. “With this partnership, we are combining our brand power to reach new customers and serve them with the latest on-trend accessories in time for the holiday shopping season and beyond,” said Ryan Vero, the chief executive officer of Claire’s.More from WWDChristian Louboutin x W Magazine x ICA Miami party at Art BaselMM6 Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2023Pronovias by Vera Wang Bridal Fall 2023 The shops, at up to 250 square feet each, sell hair accessories, jewelry and cosmetics as well as...
Glamour

Everything Glamour Editor in Chief Samantha Barry Is Gifting This Holiday Season

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to help you kick off your holiday shopping list, consider this it. Glamour’s editor in chief, Samantha Barry, teamed up with multibrand retailer Verishop to curate a list of no-fail presents for every loved one on your list—from your parents who swear they never want anything to the best friend whose style you wish you had (along with some other great gift ideas that you’ll probably want to grab for yourself). Keep reading to see what Samantha’s gifting (and getting for herself!) this season.

