Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 2
A stationary front extends across central Montana. North of it, temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero while south of it temperatures are in the 10s and 20s. A winter weather advisory for the Rocky Mountain Front until 3 pm Saturday. Winds up to 60 mph will...
MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning. Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:. I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana...
Yellowstone County reports first flu death of 2022-2023 season
BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), has confirmed the first death of the 2022-2023 influenza season in Montana. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County male resident passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. Nationwide, the Centers...
