capcity.news
SWAT operation in Cheyenne ends when suspect falls through attic floor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Three suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested after a joint SWAT team operation at a Cheyenne residence Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, according to a Cheyenne Police Department release on Thursday. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Damontri McCormick, had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, police...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People
Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley
One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands
This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!. Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne. The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.
4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances. Beck says 25...
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
Larimer County deputies locate missing Fort Collins teen with autism
UPDATE: The missing teen was found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site
On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back. Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day. "The wires were cut, and the doors were...
Missing at-risk teen found safe in Larimer County
Larimer County Sheriff's Office was looking for an at-risk 16-year-old who had been missing but has since been found safe.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
