Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO