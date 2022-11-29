ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT operation in Cheyenne ends when suspect falls through attic floor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Three suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested after a joint SWAT team operation at a Cheyenne residence Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, according to a Cheyenne Police Department release on Thursday. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Damontri McCormick, had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, police...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People

Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley

One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
GREELEY, CO
4 Arrests Made in Laramie, Albany Counties During Border War

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops and four arrests during Nov. 12th's Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says three of the arrests were for impaired driving and one was for controlled substances. Beck says 25...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges

A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site

On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
WINDSOR, CO
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into

Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back. Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day. "The wires were cut, and the doors were...
CHEYENNE, WY
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?

The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
