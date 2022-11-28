ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

7 Tampa Bay Restaurants Great For Hosting Holiday Parties

Time to get those work holiday parties booked before it’s too late! We went to Yelp to see what the best holiday party restaurants are in Tampa Bay. We took some of their best options and added a few of our own. Holiday work parties give employers a great...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Strawberry Festival Adds 4 More Concerts

Up for the drive to Plant City? The strawberry shortcake and Amish doughnuts will be there. And the Florida Strawberry Festival has just released the details of 4 new concerts they’ve added to the lineup. A little bit of hip hop, some R&B and a couple more country music acts are now on the list. They’ll put tickets on sale for these new shows December 8 at 8 a.m. flstrawberryfestival.com, by phone at 813-754-1996, or at the ticket office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
PLANT CITY, FL
995qyk.com

Single Mother Honored By Fellow Tampa PD Officer

Single Mother honored by a fellow Tampa PD officer. for First Responder Friday this week. Sean told us about Jodie and she has been a police officer for over 10 years now. Jodie was recently promoted to corporal. Sean tells us about Jodie, “She really cares about community service. She worked with homeless a lot and helping people that were in need of services and so she would go that extra mile and help them.”
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Dating The Entire Family

Second Date Update: After a seemingly great first date at Datz in Riverview, Michael is interested in having a second date with Carla. He said she was very refreshing and they hit it off right away. Michael wants to know why she isn’t getting back to him after a nice evening they spent together. What went wrong?
RIVERVIEW, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Renters Need To Work 70 Hours A Week According To Zillow

Bad news for renters in Tampa. Soaring rent prices are causing residents to work more hours than ever before. A recent study done by Zillow shows that Tampa renters need to work at least 69 hours a week in order to make ends meet. We saw a huge jump in rent prices mainly because of the pandemic, and because the huge demand of people moving to the area. According to Zillow, the median rent price in Tampa is currently $2,300.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Jannus Hosting Kickin World Cup Soccer Watch Party In St Pete

Jannus hosting kickin World Cup Soccer watch party in St Pete. You can go big, or you can watch at home, and Jannus decided to go BIG for the World Cup. Jannus will Host Biggest World Cup Party in the Tampa Bay area. The original watch parties were being held at Williams Park, but the turnout is expected to be huge after the US’s win over Iran. Now as the US moves closer to the finals Jannus decided it’s time to make it a real kickin’ party and Saturday when the US takes on the Netherlands you can head over to watch America start knockout rounds against the Netherlands at 10AM.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Morgan Wallen Just Announced A Tampa Tour Date

Morgan Wallen is going on tour and he is making a stop right here in Tampa!. Get ready for the One Night At A Time World Tour coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Morgan Wallen will be coming along with his buddies ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.
TAMPA, FL

