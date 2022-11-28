Jannus hosting kickin World Cup Soccer watch party in St Pete. You can go big, or you can watch at home, and Jannus decided to go BIG for the World Cup. Jannus will Host Biggest World Cup Party in the Tampa Bay area. The original watch parties were being held at Williams Park, but the turnout is expected to be huge after the US’s win over Iran. Now as the US moves closer to the finals Jannus decided it’s time to make it a real kickin’ party and Saturday when the US takes on the Netherlands you can head over to watch America start knockout rounds against the Netherlands at 10AM.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO