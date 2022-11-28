Read full article on original website
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
7 Tampa Bay Restaurants Great For Hosting Holiday Parties
Time to get those work holiday parties booked before it’s too late! We went to Yelp to see what the best holiday party restaurants are in Tampa Bay. We took some of their best options and added a few of our own. Holiday work parties give employers a great...
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 12/2/22
We picked another winner for QYK Buys Your Christmas this morning. We will do it again all next week at 8am.
Florida Strawberry Festival Adds 4 More Concerts
Up for the drive to Plant City? The strawberry shortcake and Amish doughnuts will be there. And the Florida Strawberry Festival has just released the details of 4 new concerts they’ve added to the lineup. A little bit of hip hop, some R&B and a couple more country music acts are now on the list. They’ll put tickets on sale for these new shows December 8 at 8 a.m. flstrawberryfestival.com, by phone at 813-754-1996, or at the ticket office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
Single Mother Honored By Fellow Tampa PD Officer
Single Mother honored by a fellow Tampa PD officer. for First Responder Friday this week. Sean told us about Jodie and she has been a police officer for over 10 years now. Jodie was recently promoted to corporal. Sean tells us about Jodie, “She really cares about community service. She worked with homeless a lot and helping people that were in need of services and so she would go that extra mile and help them.”
Dating The Entire Family
Second Date Update: After a seemingly great first date at Datz in Riverview, Michael is interested in having a second date with Carla. He said she was very refreshing and they hit it off right away. Michael wants to know why she isn’t getting back to him after a nice evening they spent together. What went wrong?
Tampa Renters Need To Work 70 Hours A Week According To Zillow
Bad news for renters in Tampa. Soaring rent prices are causing residents to work more hours than ever before. A recent study done by Zillow shows that Tampa renters need to work at least 69 hours a week in order to make ends meet. We saw a huge jump in rent prices mainly because of the pandemic, and because the huge demand of people moving to the area. According to Zillow, the median rent price in Tampa is currently $2,300.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
Jannus Hosting Kickin World Cup Soccer Watch Party In St Pete
Jannus hosting kickin World Cup Soccer watch party in St Pete. You can go big, or you can watch at home, and Jannus decided to go BIG for the World Cup. Jannus will Host Biggest World Cup Party in the Tampa Bay area. The original watch parties were being held at Williams Park, but the turnout is expected to be huge after the US’s win over Iran. Now as the US moves closer to the finals Jannus decided it’s time to make it a real kickin’ party and Saturday when the US takes on the Netherlands you can head over to watch America start knockout rounds against the Netherlands at 10AM.
Morgan Wallen Just Announced A Tampa Tour Date
Morgan Wallen is going on tour and he is making a stop right here in Tampa!. Get ready for the One Night At A Time World Tour coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Morgan Wallen will be coming along with his buddies ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.
The 8 Roads St. Pete Police Are Targeting To Prevent Pedestrian Crashes
11 pedestrians have died after being hit on St. Petersburg roads this year, according to St. Pete Police Sergeant Michael Shade. He tells Channel 8 that the city is spending a $51,000 grant on stepping up patrols on 8 specific roadways to prevent more deaths. What are they looking for?...
