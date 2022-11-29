ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Targum

Rutgers football ponders future after unfulfilling 2022 season

At the conclusion of a disappointing season, questions continue to surround the Rutgers football team. As answers elude the Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) following their eighth consecutive losing season and second straight of eight losses, one-step solutions are in short supply. On the heels of this unsuccessful season, difficult decisions...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers Football: What’s next for Greg Schiano and Scarlet Knights after poor 2022 season?

A dreary 2022 campaign has ended for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 4-8 having lost eight of their final nine games in Big Ten play. In 2020, Greg Schiano returned for his second stint on the banks and the tenure has reached a new low. Now, this is not to say that the Scarlet Knights were expected to contend for a Big Ten title but a bowl berth was within reach. It is not the overall record that is as concerning as the way Rutgers performed from week-to-week.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

U.S. men’s soccer coach, in Qatar for World Cup, named to Newark school’s Hall of Fame

Among the illustrious alumni being inducted into the St. Benedict’s Preparatory School Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, the most celebrated of them was not in attendance. Gregg Berhalter, 49, a member of the Newark prep school’s Class of ‘91, was on the other side of the globe, in Qatar, as coach of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team competing in the World Cup.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

In the Ironbound

To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

2 New Shake Shacks Open In NJ

Hope you're hungry! Two new Shake Shacks have opened their doors in New Jersey. A new Shake Shack opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the third level of Newport Centre’s dining pavilion in Jersey City, the mall said in a Facebook post:. Meanwhile, the burger chain opened another new...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another big NJ store is closing forever

As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Online poll testing Republican primary in 26th legislative district currently circulating

With primary season for New Jersey’s 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, an online poll is being circulated testing Republican candidates in the 26th legislative district, where Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo is considering challenging State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville). Based on the phrasing of certain questions, it seems likely...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ DUI checkpoint — this one in North Jersey

Another DUI checkpoint is being set up in the Garden State. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Dover police have announced the implementation of a joint DWI checkpoint in Dover for the beginning of December. No other details have been released about the checkpoint regarding a specific date, time,...
DOVER, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy