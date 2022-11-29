Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
Rutgers football ponders future after unfulfilling 2022 season
At the conclusion of a disappointing season, questions continue to surround the Rutgers football team. As answers elude the Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) following their eighth consecutive losing season and second straight of eight losses, one-step solutions are in short supply. On the heels of this unsuccessful season, difficult decisions...
onthebanks.com
Rutgers Football: What’s next for Greg Schiano and Scarlet Knights after poor 2022 season?
A dreary 2022 campaign has ended for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 4-8 having lost eight of their final nine games in Big Ten play. In 2020, Greg Schiano returned for his second stint on the banks and the tenure has reached a new low. Now, this is not to say that the Scarlet Knights were expected to contend for a Big Ten title but a bowl berth was within reach. It is not the overall record that is as concerning as the way Rutgers performed from week-to-week.
U.S. men’s soccer coach, in Qatar for World Cup, named to Newark school’s Hall of Fame
Among the illustrious alumni being inducted into the St. Benedict’s Preparatory School Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, the most celebrated of them was not in attendance. Gregg Berhalter, 49, a member of the Newark prep school’s Class of ‘91, was on the other side of the globe, in Qatar, as coach of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team competing in the World Cup.
Union County Conference boys soccer Player of the Year and postseason honors for 2022
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Schools Hires Ron Anello To Serve As District’s Interim Athletic Director
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Schools today announced that Ron Anello has been hired as the District’s Interim Athletic Director. Anello brings 40 years of experience as an athletic director and coach. Anello joined Montclair High School’s football coaching staff in the fall after retiring as Director of...
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
Central Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Jack Bradley admits he’s a bit old-school when it comes to high school marching bands. While many other high schools are using elaborate on-field props and over-the-top costumes to tell their stories, the Carteret High School co-band director prefers to keep things more traditional.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
essexnewsdaily.com
WOHS students, employees hold clap out for Hayden Moore on his last day
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In an emotional and heartfelt clap out, Hayden Moore was feted by staff and students at West Orange High School on Nov. 18 as his last day as the school’s principal came to a close. Moore has moved on to serve as West Orange...
Truck with anti-Muslim imagery circles parking lot of Muslim Center in Piscataway
A mosque in Middlesex County is calling for an investigation after a truck with anti-Muslim imagery was seen circling several Islamic centers in the state.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
New Jersey Globe
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
2 New Shake Shacks Open In NJ
Hope you're hungry! Two new Shake Shacks have opened their doors in New Jersey. A new Shake Shack opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the third level of Newport Centre’s dining pavilion in Jersey City, the mall said in a Facebook post:. Meanwhile, the burger chain opened another new...
Another big NJ store is closing forever
As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
Fox News heavyweight joins Spadea from set of live national show
Brian Kilmeade is the co-host of Fox and Friends and the host of "One Nation" on Fox News Channel, the host of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox Radio, and the author of a new book, "The President and the Freedom Fighter." He's going to be on stage this Friday...
New Jersey Globe
Online poll testing Republican primary in 26th legislative district currently circulating
With primary season for New Jersey’s 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, an online poll is being circulated testing Republican candidates in the 26th legislative district, where Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo is considering challenging State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville). Based on the phrasing of certain questions, it seems likely...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Another NJ DUI checkpoint — this one in North Jersey
Another DUI checkpoint is being set up in the Garden State. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Dover police have announced the implementation of a joint DWI checkpoint in Dover for the beginning of December. No other details have been released about the checkpoint regarding a specific date, time,...
247Sports
