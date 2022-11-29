Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?
Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
These Pieces of Medical History Have Been Preserved in Colorado
In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country. Many people suffering from the severe illness made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Tons of tuberculosis facilities opened in...
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight
After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
Subway To Sell Footlong Cookies This Weekend. They Look Amazing
Subway restaurants are going crazy this weekend... Ever had a footlong cookie? Now's your chance this weekend for one day only, and they look fantastic. National Cookie Day is coming this weekend and Subway is going to celebrate this special day by unveiling its biggest dessert offer ever. Yes, Subway is the home of the famous five-dollar footlong campaign, even though those days are long gone. They branded it so well though that anytime someone says "footlong" you almost always think of or sing that famous Subway five-dollar footlong song, right? Here's a reminder...
12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado
Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops. Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.
Would You Pay $239k for a Parking Space in a Colorado Ski Town?
We all know that housing prices in the state of Colorado are a bit high. It is what it is at this point in time. However, if you are looking to hit the slopes this winter and always want a dedicated parking spot, how much money would you spend?. Sure,...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
cdrecycler.com
Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation
Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter
Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
20 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Colorado
There are so many cool and interesting facts about Colorado, you just can't pack them all into one place. Even if you have lived in Colorado for a super long time, you never stop learning. And considering the fact that you've probably forgotten half of the facts about our state that you previously discovered, this will be like learning all about Colorado for the very first time. There is so much to know.
Illegally-Stocked Fish Forces Wyoming Officials to Kill All Marine Life in Saratoga Lake
After discovering invasive yellow perch in Wyoming’s Saratoga Lake, wildlife officials eliminated all fish to remove the illegally-stocked species. Initially, Wyoming Game and Fish began the project back in September. Once they realized that yellow perch had infiltrated the lake’s delicate ecosystem, they decided to use rotenone, an odorless, colorless broad-spectrum piscicide to kill off all the fish in the waterway. Rotenone naturally occurs in the roots of several plants, including the jicama root plant, and is a common choice for pesticides and piscicides.
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals
Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Have You Eaten at This Unique Colorado Restaurant Inspired by Steve Martin?
Steve Martin is definitely one of our national treasures. From his comedy, to his dramatic roles, to his banjo playing abilities. Steve's connection to Colorado dates back to his song, "King Tut;" there's also a restaurant that seems to love Steve very much. When you think of how a restaurant...
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
15 Incredible Places You Must Visit in Colorado This Winter
Winter weather has arrived in Colorado. We enjoyed the fall colors that spread across the state, and in just a few weeks we will be able to welcome back one of our favorite times of year - ski season. Are you looking for some great places to take a break...
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0