Colorado State

Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?

Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
COLORADO STATE
Subway To Sell Footlong Cookies This Weekend. They Look Amazing

Subway restaurants are going crazy this weekend... Ever had a footlong cookie? Now's your chance this weekend for one day only, and they look fantastic. National Cookie Day is coming this weekend and Subway is going to celebrate this special day by unveiling its biggest dessert offer ever. Yes, Subway is the home of the famous five-dollar footlong campaign, even though those days are long gone. They branded it so well though that anytime someone says "footlong" you almost always think of or sing that famous Subway five-dollar footlong song, right? Here's a reminder...
COLORADO STATE
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation

Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
GREELEY, CO
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
BOULDER, CO
20 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Colorado

There are so many cool and interesting facts about Colorado, you just can't pack them all into one place. Even if you have lived in Colorado for a super long time, you never stop learning. And considering the fact that you've probably forgotten half of the facts about our state that you previously discovered, this will be like learning all about Colorado for the very first time. There is so much to know.
COLORADO STATE
Illegally-Stocked Fish Forces Wyoming Officials to Kill All Marine Life in Saratoga Lake

After discovering invasive yellow perch in Wyoming’s Saratoga Lake, wildlife officials eliminated all fish to remove the illegally-stocked species. Initially, Wyoming Game and Fish began the project back in September. Once they realized that yellow perch had infiltrated the lake’s delicate ecosystem, they decided to use rotenone, an odorless, colorless broad-spectrum piscicide to kill off all the fish in the waterway. Rotenone naturally occurs in the roots of several plants, including the jicama root plant, and is a common choice for pesticides and piscicides.
WYOMING STATE
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals

Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
COLORADO STATE
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

