Scarlet Nation

Pearl: Freeze ‘a great fit’

AUBURN | Could it be a start of a beautiful friendship?. Bruce Pearl was there for Hugh Freeze’s introductory press conference Tuesday. He spoke to him again Wednesday night. The head coaches of Auburn’s two most high-profile sports are quickly building a strong relationship. “I just think that...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Freeze 'anxious' to begin work with Ashford

AUBURN | Sitting on the left side of the room where Hugh Freeze was introduced as Auburn's new football coach, Robby Ashford was smiling and shaking hands with everyone around him. While we will never know what was going through the quarterback's mind, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw a coach who could turn him into a star.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Tigers take down Little Rock

Last season, Auburn lost to Little Rock on the road. This year's team wasn't going to lose again. Auburn took control early, and despite head coach Johnnie Harris' absence with illness, defeated Little Rock 70-48 Wednesday. What made the difference a year later?. "I would say mainly just our grit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Scarlet Nation

Aigamaua, Garrett make the move from Liberty

Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach. Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately. Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Scarlet Nation

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden enters the transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has entered the transfer portal he announced on Twitter Wednesday. He becomes the eighth player to announce his transfer away from Alabama since the beginning of the season, joining kicker/punter Jack Martin, defensive lineman Braylon Ingrham, running back Trey Sanders, cornerback Khyree Jackson, offensive lineman Dameion George Jr., wide receiver Christian Leary and offensive lineman Tanner Bowles.
MONTGOMERY, AL

