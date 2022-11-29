Read full article on original website
Related
WIBC.com
NWS: High Wind Gusts Friday, Cold Temps to Continue
STATEWIDE–Wind gusts are expected to reach between 40 and 50 mph at times Friday in portions of Indiana. The National Weather Service believes the strongest winds will be along and west of the I-69 corridor. “The best chances for strong wind gusts are in late in the afternoon to...
WTVW
Turning Very Windy & Much Warmer Friday
Wind ADVISORY Friday Noon to 9pm for all of Southern Illinois & Most of Southwest Indiana (Except Dubois, Perry, & Spencer Counties). OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunrise 6:48. FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-58. Winds S 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Scattered...
Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana at Risk for Severe Weather
While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Monday afternoon, we discussed a topic that hadn't come up in a very long time--severe weather. Wayne told me that last time we had some kind of a severe warning was back in September, but that it didn't amount to much. This has been a very dry autumn, and that explains the the relative absence of severe weather developments.
WISH-TV
Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Thunderstorms are in the forecast, and the primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
WNY weather causes power outages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York. As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton. Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon. Around...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
How much longer can we expect local gas prices to fall?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are falling, and experts have said that this trend could continue. Just a few months ago, drivers were paying prices well about $5 per gallon. Now, the average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana is $3.54. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy said that it seems that gas […]
VIDEO: Flames erupt after truck hits near east side overpass
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive gust of flames was captured on security cameras after a dump truck hit an overpass on the near east side of Indianapolis, causing an impact so powerful it appeared to shake nearby buildings. The truck hit a bridge over E. New York Street with an 11’8″ clearance just before 8 a.m. […]
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Silver Alert canceled for missing Shelbyville man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said the man was found safe. ——————————– SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 69-year-old from Shelbyville. Police said William Larson is a white male who is 6 feet tall and 198 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Larson was […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
Silver Alert issued for Newton County man
NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Newton County man. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton. He is a 76-year-old white male. He is 5’11” and 177 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray […]
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
Comments / 0