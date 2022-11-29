ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Matt Taibbi says Hunter Biden ‘Twitter Files’ has been a ‘whirlwind 96 hours for me’

The journalist and author behind the so-called “The Twitter Files” that revealed the social media giant’s extreme steps to censor The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop scoop hinted about the “explosive” thread Thursday night and told his followers the four days leading up to the series of tweets were a “whirlwind.” Matt Taibbi, known for his brazen, irreverent writing style that often ruffles feathers, was unmasked Friday night as the source of the damning Twitter censorship revelations that he backed up with insider sourcing and a series of redacted company emails. Leading up to Friday, Musk had teased the...
WIBC.com

Bucshon Concerned White House May Not Have Support To Force Rail Deal

WASHINGTON — A railroad strike is imminent unless a labor deal can be reached between labor unions and rail companies. However, there is a third option, which would see Congress intervening and having lawmakers essentially approve a labor deal negotiated by the White House earlier this year on behalf of both parties. That would basically render any strike by rail unions illegal.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
WIBC.com

Elon Musk Reveals That Twitter Interfered In Elections

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday revealed that prior to his takeover, Twitter had “interfered in elections” through its content moderation policies. Musk provided his remarks in response to a comment on a recent Reuters article which reported former Twitter head of trust and safety Yoel Roth’s claims that Twitter is not safe under Musk.
WIBC.com

Buttigieg Urging Quick Passage Of Rail Deal

WASHINGTON — The White House wants the deal to avoid a rail strike on the president’s desk by the weekend. The Biden administration says that time is of the essence as we get closer to a deadline to get a deal enacted, otherwise thousands of rail workers intend to strike which would shut down the nation’s railroads and cripple the economy.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Braun to McConnell: No New Spending Until GOP House Is Sworn In

WASHINGTON-–Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun is one of four GOP Senators telling Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. What those four Senators don’t want is for Congress to agree on an “omnibus” spending bill. That is several spending bills combined...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

DeSantis Stands with Protestors in China

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently spoke out against China’s “zero COVID” policy on Tuesday and vocalized his support for the people of China, saying they had a “right” to speak out and protest against government lockdowns and abuses of human rights perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party.
FLORIDA STATE

