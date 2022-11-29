ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Shop the 125+ best last-minute Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available

By Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas, Mark Brezinski, Christopher Groux, Alex Kane, James Aitchison and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz8S0_0jRGUtGu00
There are still plenty of Amazon Cyber Monday deals on earbuds, air fryers and more available now. Apple/Instant Pot/LifeStraw/Amazon/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but we're still seeing tons of deals on thousands of products in Amazon's massive catalog. If you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, then worry not because there are still some of the best deals you'll see all year on air fryers , MacBook laptops and so much more. Amazon's Cyber Week catalog is absurdly vast, but our shoppable links help cut through the chaos.

Cyber Monday 2022: 150+ best deals you can still shop today

Holiday shopping? These are the best Cyber Monday deals on the best gifts at Amazon

Last call: 125+ best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals still available

Featured Post-Cyber Monday Deals

Apple Airpods Po 2 deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuXE4_0jRGUtGu00
Apple AirPods are on sale for Cyber Monday 2022. Apple / Reviewed

This week, Apple Airpods Pro 2 are on sale for $229, which is $20 off. These best-selling earbuds have noise canceling, customizable ear tips, and 33% more battery life than the previous generation.

Apple Airpods Pro 2 for $229 (Save $20)

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mP6FE_0jRGUtGu00
Save on the LifeStaw Personal Water Filter on Amazon for Cyber Monday 2022. Amazon/Reviewed

Grab the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for around $16 with this post-Cyber Monday deal. This portable filter allows you to easily filter water on the go and is an easy addition to your backpack while hiking or prepping an emergency kit.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 (Save $3.99)

Top 10 Post-Cyber Monday Amazon Deals

Save big on everything from Kindle Paperwhite to Leesa King size mattresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mga0_0jRGUtGu00
You can still save big with these Amazon Cyber Monday deals on everything from water flossers to mattresses. Leesa/Waterpik/Amazon/Reviewed

The deals keep coming at Amazon with huge savings to be had on iRobot vacuums , Instant Pot pressure cookers and more. Here are our favorite Amazon post-Cyber Monday deals you can still buy.

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $229 (Save $20)
  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)
  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)
  5. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68.98 (Save $30 to $31.01)
  6. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04 )
  7. Leesa Original Hybrid 11-Inch King Mattress for $1,299 (Save $300)
  8. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $125.30 (Save $124.69)
  9. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $15.96 (Save $3.99)
  10. Lego Ideas Tree House for $174.99 (Save $75)

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Apple products

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oF6Wf_0jRGUtGu00
Apple devices and smart products are up to $200 off for Cyber Monday. Apple / Reviewed

If someone on your list has ever mentioned a deep desire to own a MacBook Air , there's still time to save. The highly efficient, impressive M1 MacBook model is on sale at Amazon for $799, saving you $200 on one of our favorite laptops ever made. You can also get the MacBook Pro for $1,149, $150 off its normal price.

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Furniture

Deals on tables, kitchen carts and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bu5H_0jRGUtGu00
Redecorate your home with Cyber Monday finds. Amazon / Reviewed

You can't put a price on a good night's sleep, and the right piece of furniture can liven up a room and make it a more pleasant space to spend your time in. These still-active Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to change up your environment and save some money in the process.

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Kitchen products

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4w61_0jRGUtGu00
Amazon's Cyber Monday kitchen deals include stylish dutch ovens and user-friend coffee makers. Le Creuset/Keurig/Amazon/Reviewed

Save big on some new cookware for you or a loved one this holiday. All-Clad's holding a 40% off sale, so it's a great time to grab a gift for the newlyweds in your family, or the young person who recently moved into their first apartment. The Breville Barista Touch is also our favorite espresso machine; it's very beginner-friendly.

Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Clothing

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade , Champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mF1FM_0jRGUtGu00
Save on clothes and accessories for Cyber Monday. Amazon / Reviewed

New year, new you: time for a new wardrobe? Grab a nice new jacket, a new handbag and some shapewear. A new pair of Ray-Bans sounds like a fun way to complete your new look; those never go out of style.

Shop Amazon clothing deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Beauty products

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2uos_0jRGUtGu00
The Revlon One-Step is marked down for Cyber Monday at Amazon. Revlon / Reviewed

Keep your hair, skin and teeth looking their best with these great beauty products and save big during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale. If you're shopping for someone who's hard to buy for this holiday, this might be a great place to look.

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Toys and games

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkNrr_0jRGUtGu00
Get great deals on toys ahead of the holidays during Cyber Monday. Amazon / Reviewed

Shopping for little ones or Lego collectors? You can't go wrong with a play set, globe, Nerf Blaster or Lego Ideas set. These are some of the best Amazon deals you can get on toys right now.

Shop Amazon toy and game deals

►More: Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Cyber Monday

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Gaming products

Save on the Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOuCF_0jRGUtGu00
Amazon's Cyber Monday video game deals range from top-rated titles to the latest consoles. Fangamer/Microsoft/Amazon/Reviewed

The Meta Quest 2 is a hot item this year, and games like Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber are a great way to enjoy your new VR headset. And if you've got a family to keep entertained, the Nintendo Switch is a must-have game console that'll please everyone with its incredible, diverse library of games.

Shop Amazon gaming deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on TVs

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtfHX_0jRGUtGu00
This Sony 4K Ultra HD TV is one of many amazing screens on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Sony/Amazon/Reviewed

Some of the best TVs we've ever tested are still on sale after Cyber Monday, from the LG 55-inch C2 OLED , which is $50 off and boasts truly excellent picture quality to the Sony 65-inch A95K QD for more than $1,000 off. We also love the Roku Smart TV platform.

Shop Amazon TV deals

Best Post- Cyber Monday deals on Headphones and earbuds

Deals on Sony, Beats and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uohQM_0jRGUtGu00
Nothing sounds better than headphone deals for Cyber Monday. Beats / Bose / Sony / Reviewed

If you're listening to music on the go, make sure you've got some headphones or earbuds you really love. You owe it to your favorite artists and bands to listen to music at its best, and these ongoing Cyber Monday deals will blow you away with a one-two punch of great sound quality and big savings.

Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Laptops, PCs and tablets

Save on HP, Samsung and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAZIl_0jRGUtGu00
Amazon has markdowns on Asus, Microsoft Surface and Samsung for Cyber Monday. Reviewed / Asus / Microsoft / Samsung

Looking to play games in any room of your house? Need a new laptop or tablet for work? Cyber Monday deals are still available and a great opportunity to save big on a quality machine. You don't have to go broke buying a laptop that'll run your favorite games.

►More: Save big on gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals—Alienware, Razer Blade and Victus are $600 off

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices

Deals on Alexa, Fire and Kindle devices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4ShY_0jRGUtGu00
Amazon tablets are on sale Sunday, November 27. Amazon / Reviewed

With January right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about those New Year's resolutions again. Looking to read more books in 2023? Get excited about hitting your goals by treating yourself to a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite or Fire HD tablet.

Shop Amazon device deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Tech products

Deals on JBL, Anker, Logitech and HP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9vpG_0jRGUtGu00
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried. Amazon

Keep your phone charged on the go at all times with a portable charger or grab yourself a new drawing tablet and webcam to kickstart your new art-streaming hobby. Whatever your plans for 2023, these holiday sales should help you get there without breaking the bank.

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Home

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQ5TG_0jRGUtGu00
Keep your home clean with vacuums and robot vacuums from Bissel and iRobot. Reviewed / Asakuki / Bissell / iRobot

Among the great deals we're keeping tabs on is this great price on a Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier . You can get the device for $125.30, almost 50% off, saving on an excellent air purifier with a true HEPA filter that will help you weather the winter months.

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on smart home deals

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnzDc_0jRGUtGu00
The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price. Reviewed / Felicity Warner

Looking to make your home a smart home? Need a little added security for peace of mind? Check out Amazon's smart-home Cyber Monday deals still available and take home smart bulbs, a garage-door control, security cameras and more.

Shop Amazon smart home deals

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Mattresses

Deals on Leesa, Casper, Nectar and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPmQ8_0jRGUtGu00
Cyber Monday is a great time to shop low prices on mattresses. Amazon / Reviewed

Is your old mattress starting to get uncomfortable? Need more space for a good night's sleep? If it's time for an upgrade, you can grab something really nice and save big during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale.

Shop Amazon mattress deals

►More: Save up to $880 during Cyber Monday 2022 mattress deals at Leesa, Nectar and Casper

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Lifestyle products

Deals on GrubHub+, Waterpik, Oral-B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BIpT_0jRGUtGu00
Amazon has great lifestyle deals waiting for you this Cyber Monday. Reviewed / Ancestry

Get a lot of meals delivered? Save on all those GrubHub fees with a convenient GrubHub+ membership. Listening to a lot of new music? Stream all your new and old favorites with a great deal on an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Best Post-Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Warehouse

Buy used and save a ton of money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlRxh_0jRGUtGu00
Save big on open-box deals at Amazon during Cyber Monday 2022 Reviewed / HelloBaby / Instant Pot / Sony

If you're looking to get yourself something nice while you knock out your holiday shopping, one more place you might check is the Amazon Warehouse page. You'll find big savings on all kinds of popular and practical pre-owned items.

Shop Amazon Warehouse deals

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday has already ended! Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 took place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is always the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Do Cyber Monday sales happen on Amazon?

As a digital retailer, Amazon is still heavily focused on Cyber Monday deals. Whether you’re shopping for a new TV, laptop, tablet and the latest technology or a new winter coat, Cyber Monday will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long do Cyber Monday deals last on Amazon?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, Cyber Monday lasts is just, well, Monday. The best discounts are usually limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday; however, some deals are sticking around through the end of the current week.

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

Do I need a Prime membership for Cyber Monday sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently. Plus Elf is on Prime Video, so it’s a win-win.

Shop at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the 125+ best last-minute Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available

Comments / 0

Related
People

Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today

“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off.  That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
CBS News

Best Cyber Monday deals under $200 you can still shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Sticking to a holiday present budget? You've come to the right place. We've found the best Cyber Monday deals under...
People

Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer

It's your last chance for serious Cyber Monday savings The holidays are here, which means your social calendar is likely filling up before your very eyes. If you're already ticking off the boxes on a growing to-do list that includes holiday shopping, traveling, running errands, and the like, then chances are you appreciate a comfortable, effortless outfit as much as we do.  One fashion essential to have on hand: Amazon's best-selling sweatshirt, the Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt, which was quietly marked down by 50 percent as a last-minute...
TheStreet

Netflix Has a Hit That's Bigger Than 'Stranger Things' (Why That Matters)

Long before multiple streaming services were an everyday part of lives across the world, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report was the king of original content. Hit shows like 2013's "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" kept viewers subscribed for the long haul. Monthly membership fees stacked up over several seasons, dropping whole seasons immediately available for binge-watching.
The Daily South

Amazon’s Cyber Week Sales Aren’t Over—Here Are Steals Up To 71% Off You Can Still Get

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but it’s not too late to snag impressive deals across home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more products whether gifting to yourself or others. This fall has been a saving season over at Amazon, which started rolling out discounts for its Prime Early Access Sale, slashed prices for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday holidays, and now still has some sales that are almost too good to be true.
Polygon

The best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more right now

Christmas season is in full swing, and with it comes the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly-jolly exterior into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Costco vs. Walmart

Costco and Walmart are both outperforming the broader market. Both retail giants are also performing admirably in a deteriorating retail market. Walmart trades at a better valuation, but Costco has other advantages for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Flattering' Packable Puffer Coat — and It's 45% Off Right Now

It has more than 9,000 perfect ratings Temperatures have already dropped in many places, and that calls for one thing: a reliable, warm winter jacket. (Well, maybe a pair of gloves, a hat, and a hot chocolate, too — but you know where we're going with this.)  If you're looking to add a go-to coat that will keep you cozy throughout the winter to your wardrobe, then you'll want to check out the Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Coat, which is 45 percent off right now, bringing its price...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

695K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy