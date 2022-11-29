ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas RB Bijan Robinson named Doak Walker Award finalist

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YqSV_0jRGTW8600

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been deemed a finalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award. An honor given annually to the best running back in college football.

The Longhorns star enjoyed one of the best seasons in Texas football history.

Robinson ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on a 6.1 yards per carry clip. In addition, he showed off his versatility out of the backfield by adding 314 yards and two scores as a pass catcher. Robinson’s 1,894 total yards lead all of college football.

“First, I want to give glory to God for being recognized for this award. I couldn’t do it without Him. I’m truly honored to be among this great group of finalists. It’s definitely a blessing, and I’m very thankful for that. When I think about it, words really can’t describe what it means, but being considered for the Doak Walker Award is something every running back dreams of.

Texas football has a long history of great running back play, proven by having three former Doak Walker Award winners. Bijan looks to join D’Onta Foreman (2016), Cedric Benson (2004) and Ricky Williams (1997 and 1998).

Robinson is joined as a finalist by Michigan’s Blake Corum and Illinois’ Chase Brown. The winner is set to be announced on Dec. 8 at the Home Depot College Football Awards.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Herman Emerging For 1 College Football Head Coaching Job

Former Texas head coach Tom Herman could return to the sidelines for the 2023 college football season. According to Chris Hummer and Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, Herman has emerged as a serious candidate for FAU's job opening. Florida Atlantic parted ways with Willie Taggart after finishing the 2022 season with...
BOCA RATON, FL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas, Kansas Win To Give Big 12 Lead in BIG EAST Battle

Texas and Kansas each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, giving the Big 12 a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. Texas beat Creighton, 72-67, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, while Oklahoma State went to No. 8 UConn and fell, 74-64.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Edna Charges Past Llano Behind Dominant First Half

Just when it looked like Llano might get a foothold in Thursday’s 3A Division I Region IV Final at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos, Edna defensive back Floyd Ragston slammed the door shut. Ragston intercepted a tipped pass from Llano quarterback Briggs Green and returned it 87 yards for...
LLANO, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Denver

Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 93.1

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KXAN

4 key moments from Austin mayor runoff debate

Voters are now deciding if either Celia Israel or Kirk Watson will become the next mayor of Austin, and the two candidates who advanced to the runoff election debated Thursday evening and laid out some of the ways they differ on policy.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy