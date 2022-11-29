Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
Phil Mickelson weighs in following Tiger Woods’ comments at Hero World Challenge
Phil Mickelson responded on Twitter to Tiger Woods' comments on Tuesday saying the PGA Tour took out a loan in 2020 that has helped pay for the increases in purses.
thegolfnewsnet.com
When should golfers move to the senior tees?
As golfers age, they start to lose distance on every shot. That's just how aging works. The muscles aren't as strong, and the body just does not work the way it did in the younger years. The good news is that golfers have an opportunity to play golf courses at...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Sports Business Journal
Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership
Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas waited one year for the perfect roast of Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge
This time last year was a much simpler time in professional golf. No LIV drama, no OWGR bashing, no uncertainty of what was to come in the future. Pre-LIV, the worst thing a player could do was commit a rules infraction, like, say, I don't know, teeing off from the wrong tee box.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Tommy Fleetwood two shots off Hero World Challenge lead | Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa among players tied at top
After rounds of 69, Hovland, Morikawa, South Korea's Joo-Hyung Kim and Austria's Sepp Straka lead at three-under, with the USA's Sam Burns one shot behind. Fleetwood, along with American duo Max Homa and Cameron Young, is two shots back. Straka was at his home in Alabama preparing for a big...
Can’t Hit Your Fairway Woods? Then You Should Consider These Three Models
Fairway woods are some of the hardest clubs to hit well. Here are three forgiving models to improve your game
LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News
After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.
GolfWRX
An inside look at Tiger Woods’ golf swing at the 2022 “Hero Shot” challenge
Hero World Challenge tournament host Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the event due to pain caused from plantar fasciitis. Despite the WD, Woods still maintained his hosting duties by competing in the “Hero Shot” bullseye challenge on Tuesday against competitors Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas.
Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions underway at PGA National
With our calendars flipping to December, another senior amateur golf season is coming to a close. As the season winds to an end, one of the deepest fields of the season takes center stage at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Players from all over the country ranging in...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Albany Golf Club and the 2022 Hero World Challenge located?
Albany Golf Club is home to the 2022 Hero World Challenge, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Bahamas course has a great look and is a club reserved for some of the wealthiest in the world.
Viktor Hovland moves in front at Hero World Challenge
Defending champion Viktor Hovland used a string of three straight birdies to eke ahead of the pack and take the
FOX Sports
Max Homa part of an elite field and he's getting used to it
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Max Homa arrived long before his plane touched down in the Bahamas to face an elite field of 20 players, all of them the core of the PGA Tour and European tour after defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. This is a charity event Tiger Woods...
racer.com
SPEED SPORT launches SPEED SPORT 1
SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest motorsport media brands, has partnered with the television network development group Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience to launch SPEED SPORT 1. With plans to deliver over 400 live events...
In Ongoing LIV Golf v. PGA Tour Court Case, European Tour Hopes to ‘Quash’ Subpoena
LIV Golf seeks information about the European Tour’s relationship with the PGA Tour and any actions it “took or contemplated taking” against golfers who played for LIV.
'Missing The Point' - Padraig Harrington Questions New World Ranking System
Former Ryder Cup captain says using strokes gained is not the best way of forming ranking points and strengths of fields
Introverted Cameron Young on cusp of being big name on PGA Tour
NASSAU, Bahamas — In the fall, as he was about to play in his first Presidents Cup, Max Homa hatched an idea. Homa had not yet gotten to know Cameron Young, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last season with a remarkable rise to elite status and such a short time removed from having zero status on any pro tour. Young is super-introverted, so Homa decided he was going to make his business to get to know the stoic 25-year-old from Westchester. “I kind of started with the idea that I wanted to crack him to see what his personality is...
