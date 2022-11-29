ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Justin Thomas joins new golf league

Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
ALABAMA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

When should golfers move to the senior tees?

As golfers age, they start to lose distance on every shot. That's just how aging works. The muscles aren't as strong, and the body just does not work the way it did in the younger years. The good news is that golfers have an opportunity to play golf courses at...
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
Sports Business Journal

Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership

Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.
The Spun

LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News

After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.
GolfWRX

An inside look at Tiger Woods’ golf swing at the 2022 “Hero Shot” challenge

Hero World Challenge tournament host Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the event due to pain caused from plantar fasciitis. Despite the WD, Woods still maintained his hosting duties by competing in the “Hero Shot” bullseye challenge on Tuesday against competitors Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas.
ALBANY, NY
thegolfnewsnet.com

Where is Albany Golf Club and the 2022 Hero World Challenge located?

Albany Golf Club is home to the 2022 Hero World Challenge, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Bahamas course has a great look and is a club reserved for some of the wealthiest in the world.
ALBANY, NY
FOX Sports

Max Homa part of an elite field and he's getting used to it

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Max Homa arrived long before his plane touched down in the Bahamas to face an elite field of 20 players, all of them the core of the PGA Tour and European tour after defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. This is a charity event Tiger Woods...
CALIFORNIA STATE
racer.com

SPEED SPORT launches SPEED SPORT 1

SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest motorsport media brands, has partnered with the television network development group Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience to launch SPEED SPORT 1. With plans to deliver over 400 live events...
New York Post

Introverted Cameron Young on cusp of being big name on PGA Tour

NASSAU, Bahamas — In the fall, as he was about to play in his first Presidents Cup, Max Homa hatched an idea. Homa had not yet gotten to know Cameron Young, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last season with a remarkable rise to elite status and such a short time removed from having zero status on any pro tour. Young is super-introverted, so Homa decided he was going to make his business to get to know the stoic 25-year-old from Westchester. “I kind of started with the idea that I wanted to crack him to see what his personality is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy