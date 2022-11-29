Read full article on original website
Where is Albany Golf Club and the 2022 Hero World Challenge located?
Albany Golf Club is home to the 2022 Hero World Challenge, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Bahamas course has a great look and is a club reserved for some of the wealthiest in the world.
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open women’s purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse is set for AUD$1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD$270,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The ISPS Handa Australian Open women's field is headed by Hannah Green, Marina Alex...
When should golfers move to the senior tees?
As golfers age, they start to lose distance on every shot. That's just how aging works. The muscles aren't as strong, and the body just does not work the way it did in the younger years. The good news is that golfers have an opportunity to play golf courses at...
What does it mean to shoot your age in golf?
The beauty of golf is there are tons of different ways golfers can achieve something impressive. One of the most impressive achievements in golf is reserved for an older player, and that is shooting your age. But what does it mean in golf to shoot your age?. What does it...
2022 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 1: Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Shift laser rangefinder
We're kicking off the 2022 18 Days of Golf with a tool every golfer can use: a laser rangefinder. Laser rangefinders make golf easier for tons of amateurs and recreational players, giving them several benefits of a caddie in the form of a handheld rangefinder. Bushnell Golf makes some of the best laser rangefinders in the game, and their equipment is trusted by the overwhelming majority of PGA Tour players.
2022 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 2: SkyCaddie LX2 golf GPS watch
We're continuing the 2022 18 Days of Golf with an easy way to dial in your yardage. Golf GPS watches are handy -- or wristy -- for golfers who don't want to have to whip out a laser every time they need a yardage. For golfers who aren't sure they can dial in their swing to within 10 yards of a target, much less a yard (which is pretty much all of us), the approximate distances at a glance are convenient.
