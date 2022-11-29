ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Spanish government presents bill to fight human trafficking

By JOSEPH WILSON
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Spain’s government presented Tuesday a new bill to fight human trafficking in the southern European country that seeks to offer better protection for economically vulnerable migrants in the clutches of international criminal rings.

The new regulation is designed to help the victims of different types of human trafficking, from sexual exploitation and forced laborers to those suffering from the sale of illegal human organs, forced weddings and other criminal activities, Spain’s Justice Minister Pilar Llop said.

Once a court accredits a person’s status as potential victim, that person will receive personalized and free legal assistance, Llop said, along with the ability to seek economic aid and help with housing. The National Police will have a new surveillance office devoted to trafficking victims.

Spain’s interior ministry says that in 2021 Spanish police freed more than 1,000 victims from human exploitation rings. The large majority of the victims of sexual exploitation were women from Colombia, Paraguay, Romania and Venezuela. Two underage girls from Romania were also rescued by police from forced marriages.

One highlight of the bill is that a potential victim can seek assistance without having to accuse those behind the racket. That is intended to reduce fear of reprisal by criminals as well as assuage concerns that illegal migrants could fall foul of immigration authorities.

“There is nothing more important than the protection of the most vulnerable persons,” Llop said at a news conference in Madrid. “This is an ethical and democratic commitment of the first order.”

The bill, however, has been criticized as not going far enough by the junior member of Spain’s left-wing coalition government, which wants all potential victims to also be granted to permits to legally reside and work in Spain.

Llop acknowledged that the bill will likely undergo modifications before it finally is voted on by Spain’s Parliament.

The differences in points of view between members of the coalition comes amid a drawn-out debate in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez about a delayed transgender rights bill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
NBC Sports

Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Action News Jax

US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern" for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

MOSCOW — (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Action News Jax

Cameroon beats Brazil 1-0 in final group game at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon's 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar was then sent...
Action News Jax

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
Action News Jax

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy