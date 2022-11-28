ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain ends and temperatures drop as a cold front sweeps across Central and Eastern Kentucky. We’ll dry out, on Sunday, but the clouds will still win. Tracking multiple waves of rain next week. The best chances, for rain, arrive in the middle part of the new workweek. Highs warm from around 40, on Sunday, to around 60, by Wednesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
KENTUCKY STATE

