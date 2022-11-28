Read full article on original website
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain ends and temperatures drop as a cold front sweeps across Central and Eastern Kentucky. We’ll dry out, on Sunday, but the clouds will still win. Tracking multiple waves of rain next week. The best chances, for rain, arrive in the middle part of the new workweek. Highs warm from around 40, on Sunday, to around 60, by Wednesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
Volunteers load up ‘Pack the Lobby’ gifts for Mission of Hope
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people through central Kentucky helped WKYT to “Pack the Lobby” with toys and other gifts for the Mission of Hope. On Wednesday, it was time to “unpack” the lobby as volunteers loaded up a truck with the gifts. “We are packed....
Good Question: Why has the price of chitterlings gone from $8 last year to $30 this year?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve done several stories about holiday meals going up, but one item might not be available at all. Today’s Good Question: Why has the price of chitterlings gone from $8 last year to $30 this year?. Well, we know inflation has hit the grocery...
