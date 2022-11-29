Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Jon Moxley making his entrance and then following up with a promo in the ring to start the show. Moxley hyped up how tough he is and he said that the AEW ring is his, and that there’s not a person in AEW, or within a 100 mile radius that has the guts to face him.
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Expected To Return To WWE Soon
Earlier this year WWE decided to part ways with William Regal and it didn’t take long for Regal to join All Elite Wrestling. However, recently there’s been a lot of speculation about a possible WWE return for the former NXT General Manager. PWInsider reports that although they’ve heard...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Received Vince McMahon’s Blessing To Use His Name In AEW
Quite a few former WWE stars have made their way to AEW after parting ways with All Elite Wrestling, and William Regal has been involved in some of the top storylines since he joined the company earlier this year. Recently during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Regal noted that...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reveals What CM Punk Was Like Backstage
CM Punk is always a controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling, and the controversy surrounding Punk has only increased following the All Out pay-per-view back in September. At this point it’s not clear where Punk stands as it’s been reported that AEW is looking to buy out his contract, but Tony Khan has neither confirmed nor denied that’s the case.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Takes A Shot At Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega has been one of the top stars in the wrestling business for years now, but he spent the majority of 2022 sitting on the sidelines due to injury. Omega returned in August on the road to All Out then went on to become one third of the first ever AEW Trios Champions alongside The Young Bucks. However, The Elite were stripped of their titles following a backstage altercation with CM Punk and they were also suspended.
stillrealtous.com
Matt Hardy On The Future Of The Hardy Boys In AEW
Matt Hardy officially joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and fans immediately started to wonder if there was a possibility of The Hardy Boys reuniting in AEW at some point. The reunion happened earlier this year when Jeff made his debut, but unfortunately it was short lived as Jeff was suspended from AEW following his third DUI.
stillrealtous.com
The Undertaker Has Major Praise For Current WWE Star
When it comes to WWE storylines at the moment it seems that everyone is focused on The Bloodline saga. The Bloodline have become one of the most talked about groups in all of wrestling, and it’s safe to say that their affiliation with Sami Zayn has done nothing but enhance the group’s presentation.
stillrealtous.com
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Recent WWE Storyline That Increased Viewership By 20%
WWE has been trying new things ever since Triple H took over creative back in July and the new regime has also been bringing former stars back to the company. Fans had been asking for Bray Wyatt to return ever since he was released in the summer of 2021, and he finally made his way back to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Another Former WWE Star Returning To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and it looks like another familiar face is being brought back. PWInsider is now reporting that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young is set to make his return to WWE. There’s currently no word on when Eric Young will start with WWE, but he was recently written off TV on Impact Wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
New AEW Signing Revealed, Title Match Announced
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite and a few weeks ago AR Fox made his debut on the show. Following his match AR Fox was interviewed backstage where Lexy Nair informed him that he had been offered an AEW contract. Today Tony Khan confirmed that AR Fox has officially signed the contract when he posted the following:
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On AEW Holding Up CM Punk’s Release
Over the last few months there’s been a lot of talk about CM Punk as there’s a lot of interest in his status with AEW following Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite that took place after All Out. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of the...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Reportedly Writing Their Own Storyline
When AEW first launched in 2019 the company was pushing the fact that they weren’t going to hire writers, and it seems that talents on the AEW roster have a lot of creative freedom. Matt Hardy has been involved in a storyline with The Firm that has seen Private...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On SmackDown Plans For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at the Extreme Rules premium live event back in October, and since then he’s been making frequent appearances on Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful Select is reporting that the green mask that Bray Wyatt used at Extreme Rules was brought to this week’s episode of SmackDown. However, it’s not clear if it will be used during the show as it was also noted that several times plans for the masks were delivered, but they changed or weren’t used.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Says Triple H Trusts Her With Promos
It’s no big secret that for years WWE Superstars have been reciting scripted promos, but the company seems to be giving talent more freedom on the mic ever since Triple H took over creative back in July. Zelina Vega recently explained what it’s like to work a WWE TV...
stillrealtous.com
Original Members Revealed For Current WWE Stable
It’s been an exciting year for WWE returns and back at SummerSlam in July fans saw Bayley make an impact when she returned with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The group has since gone on to be known as Damage CTRL and they’ve been making their presence felt in the WWE women’s division ever since.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Royal Rumble Plans For The Rock
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and for years now it’s been rumored that WWE wants to set up a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match for WrestleMania. Soon enough WrestleMania season will be here which means WWE will have to start putting the pieces into place.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Referee On Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop The IC Championship
Shawn Michaels has matured a lot over the years and he’s currently a key figure in WWE as he works behind the scenes helping to develop talent in NXT. However, it’s no big secret that Michaels had an attitude problem which led to some heated arguments. Former WWE...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Cody Rhodes’ Injury Status
Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, and he picked up a huge victory over Seth Rollins on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The American Nightmare continued to feud with Rollins in the weeks that followed, but he was unfortunately taken out of action due to a pectoral injury.
stillrealtous.com
MJF Debuts Custom AEW World Title Belt On Dynamite
At AEW Full Gear, MJF challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, and MJF ended up walking out with the gold after William Regal turned on Jon Moxley and handed MJF brass knuckles which allowed him to win the match. This week William Regal appeared on Dynamite and he...
Comments / 0