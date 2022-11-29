Kenny Omega has been one of the top stars in the wrestling business for years now, but he spent the majority of 2022 sitting on the sidelines due to injury. Omega returned in August on the road to All Out then went on to become one third of the first ever AEW Trios Champions alongside The Young Bucks. However, The Elite were stripped of their titles following a backstage altercation with CM Punk and they were also suspended.

