Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle
ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
foxla.com
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk during a "botched" robbery will not face a murder charge because the victim had opened fire on the suspect despite his life not being in danger, officials said Thursday. James Williams, 36, was killed during an early...
Mountain View police search for 2 suspects in attempted car theft
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an attempted car theft, the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Photos (above) show both suspects were seen wearing hoodies. Police say the two unidentified suspects tried to steal a car on Nov. 7 shortly before 4 p.m. […]
Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child
MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato
Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings
OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said. The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United. School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
Student brawls break out at Oakley high school
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
Mountain Democrat
DUI not suspected in wrong-way crash on Highway 50
Officers with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol say drunk driving was not a factor in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 50 in Placerville Monday night. A Bay Area resident driving a Mercedes S 500 was reportedly traveling east in one of Highway 50’s westbound...
Lockdown lifted after gunshots fired near schools in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakley schools were placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of two gunshots nearby, city officials announced in a Facebook post. The shots were fired around 1:09 p.m. in the area of Brown Road and Neroly Avenue, which is near Freedom High School and Almond Grove Elementary School. Police […]
Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apple Store Robbery: $35K of iPhones and Laptops Stolen on Black Friday
Two men threatened violence toward shoppers while they stole merchandise worth $35,000 at an Apple Store in Palo Alto on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Palo Alto police took the robbery call at 4:17 p.m. after two suspects entered the the downtown Palo Alto store and shoplifted several items, including multiple iPhones and laptops.
California man allegedly attacked bicyclist with machete
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly attacking a bicyclist with a machete. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Nov. 28, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found that the victim had not been hit with a vehicle "but rather had been assaulted."
