Read full article on original website
Related
G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report
WASHINGTON — For nearly nine months, the Federal Reserve has relentlessly raised interest rates to try to slow the U.S. job market and bring inflation under control. And for just as long, the job market hasn’t seemed to get the message. The November employment report the government issued...
Switzerland says it knows of $48.5 billion in Russian assets
BERLIN — Swiss authorities said Thursday that they have been notified of 46.1 billion francs ($48.5 billion) in assets held by Russian nationals and entities in the Alpine country since sanctions were introduced earlier this year. Switzerland, which isn't a European Union member but has close relations with the...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0