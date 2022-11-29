Read full article on original website
That incredible Nintendo Switch OLED deal is BACK – get it now for £279
Asda's record-breaking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is back (but it may not last long). Black Friday is here, and we can thank the gaming gods, because Asda has brought back its record-breaking Switch OLED deal, reducing the price from £309 to £279 (opens in new tab). Though this price was briefly surpassed this week, it remains almost the best deal that's ever been seen on the Switch – but it sold out super-fast last time so you should snap it up quickly.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: midrange camera beast punches above its weight
If this is the state of mid-range phones in late 2022 then we’ve all had a very good year, and the future looks rosy. The combination of features and capability exhibited by the Oppo Reno 8 Pro points to a phone bumping against the ceiling of its market segment and threatening the flagships above, yet its price remains firmly mid-range.
Black Friday TV deals live blog: The best prices on LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Hello everyone, and welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday TV deals live blog. We'll be reporting on all the latest and greatest TV deals, as and when they arise, on our favourite sets, including timeless brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more. Good deals on good televisions are always...
XP-Pen Deco MW Pen Tablet review: an affordable yet capable entry-level drawing tablet
The XP-Pen Deco MW pen tablet is a great entry-level pen tablet that's both affordable and easy to use. It has an attractive, comfortably sized design with great colour choices and overall makes for a pleasant drawing experience despite its few small issues. Welcome to our review of the XP-Pen...
AOC Gaming 25G3ZM/BK review: gaming thrills without the frills
A 24.5in 1080p screen with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz and a contrasty VA panel, this offering from AOC (the company, not the US politician) is aimed at gamers playing the sort of quick-reaction esports titles where every tiny fraction of a second counts. For anyone else, it’s a perfectly good monitor that’s reasonably priced, but if you’re not going to take advantage of that refresh rate, you might want to find something even cheaper elsewhere.
Apple, please make this new iPhone 15 Flip concept a reality
It felt like the iPhone 14 had only just hit the stores when rumours started flying about the iPhone 15, and now, a couple of months on, we can't go a day without seeing something new about the next iPhone. Up to this point, the rumours have been pretty conservative, building on the 14's design and feature set. However today's offering is flipping brilliant.
iPhone 15 rumoured to feature seductive MacBook Pro design
IPhone 15 rumours are coming in thick and fast now that the iPhone 14 has been out for, what, a whole two months. From rumours of a titanium iPhone 15 Ultra to an iPhone with USB-C and no buttons, there's plenty of speculation about what Apple will have in store for us next year.
It already sounds like the iPhone 15 Pro will destroy the iPhone 15
The iPhone has been rumoured to be getting a USB-C port for what feels like 20 years – but it's very likely that it'll finally happen next year. Thanks to new EU laws, Apple is required to switch to a universal charging port. But if new rumours are to be believed, the changeover might not be as simple as we thought.
HP USB-C Dock G5 review: links up everything on your desk without a hitch
Convenient, sleek, compact and well-equipped with ports, the HP USB-C Dock G5 is a great dock for port-poor laptops and multi-device desk setups for any professional. It's not the cheapest dock out there, but still more affordable than some similarly decked docks, so will be a good pro option for both PC and Mac users.
Today's Google Doodle might just be the most delightful yet
Google Doodles have been around almost as long as the search engine itself – and have become more and more interactive. What initially started as subtle tweaks to the Google logo are now often fully-fledged experiences – and this might be the most dynamic yet. Today's Google Doodle...
Holiday reviews inspire postcards from hell in nightmarish DALL-E 2 project
AI art generators are a controversial new creative tool, and many are unsure about what role they'll come to play. But sometimes a fun creative experiment comes along that seems like just the thing they can serve for. Skimming through TripAdvisor reviews can be enough to out anyone off travel...
Corsair EX100U review: the tiniest portable SSD we've ever seen
If you're looking for portability, you'll love this tiny SSD: it could hardly be smaller or lighter. Only slightly bigger than a USB stick, it can hold 2TB of files, and if you have a USB-C slot on your computer, it will transfer your data at very fast speeds. A lead's included for USB-A devices too, and overall, this is a competitively priced SSD. The only downside is the potential to lose or misplace it, because it really is very small.
This Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deal may have changed, but it's still great
Update: This deal has changed since we reported on it on Sunday 20th November. It was originally a record low of $799 for the Surface Pro 8, 1TB storage. It is now $990, down from $1,199.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). The Surface Pro 8 made a big...
Woah! Nintendo Switch OLED has already hit its lowest-ever price of £279
Update: This deal has sold out online, but there is still stock available in select stores which you can check via the link below. Or you could head over to Very, where a deal on the Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Sports is now just £299 - save £40 (opens in new tab)
The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday
We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).
New Kia logo commits the ultimate design crime
Every designer knows the importance of brand recognition – and car logos are among the most recognisable in the world. But Google search data has revealed that one particular car manufacturer's recent rebrand perhaps isn't going down as well as it might have hoped. Kia revealed its new logo...
Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog: Top deals on consoles, games and more
If there's a Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal around, you'll find it here. Welcome to our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog. The wait is over – Black Friday is here! We've already seem some Black Friday Switch deals in the past few days, so expectations are high for this weekend.
Black Friday PS5 deals live blog: the best early offers on PS5 consoles, games, SSDs and controllers
The best PS5 deals have already started to appear even though Black Friday doesn't begin in earnest until 25 November (though Amazon UK has gone rogue and is kicking things off from midnight tonight). This means if you're looking for PS5 deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, PS5 games and PS5 controllers now is a great time to start looking.
Apple's brand new AirPods Pro 2 just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday
Is there anything strange about the image above (other than my dodgy rushed Photoshop job)? Yes, the words 'massive deal' alongside Apple's newest headphones the AirPods Pro 2. But it's true, right now you can get the 2nd Gen AirPods pro for $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and others (see full details below).
Wow, Apple's unreleased iPhone charger is pretty weird
We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, so it's fascinating to see leaks of prototypes or rumours of new products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. But here's what seems to be an Apple device that made it all the way to the testing stage before being mysteriously (or perhaps not so mysteriously) abandoned.
