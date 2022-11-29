ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middlesexda.com

Public Schedule of District Attorney Marian Ryan

Wednesday, December 7, 10:00 a.m. District Attorney Marian Ryan will host a virtual Opioid Task Force meeting. The task force brings together law enforcement, healthcare professionals, and addiction and recovery specialists to talk about what is happening in our communities regarding the opioid epidemic, and discuss ways to tackle the epidemic head-on.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy