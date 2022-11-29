Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Easy Half Apron for Adults and Kids – Sewing Tutorial
This pretty half apron is perfect for holiday baking! It’s an sewing project and Sweet Red Poppy has a tutorial showing how to make one. The tutorial includes instructions for making them in adult and child sizes so everyone can have an apron. This is an easy sewing project you can make in an afternoon.
Recycled Crafts
Tatting Pattern 3D Christmas Star Ornament Tutorial
Looking for an easy way to make a unique Christmas ornament? Look no further than the Christmas star tatting pattern!. This tatting pattern is perfect for all levels of experience. Whether you’re an expert tatter or just starting out, this tutorial will teach you how to tat a 3D Christmas star ornament. With just a few supplies and some time, you can have your very own handmade ornament in no time. This is the perfect project for beginners who want to learn how to tat.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas in the Pines Throw Quilt Pattern
Creating this festive masterpiece with extra time on your hands is a cinch! With the AccQuilt Dies. GO! North Carolina Circles-2, GO! Feathers Dies, and the GO! North Carolina Star-12 die, you can make this beauty. Designed for AccuQuilt by Laura Strickland of Orange Blossom Quilt. Christmas is just around...
Recycled Crafts
Pretty and clever ways to organize and display your yarn stash
Just after I look at my big coffee containers and not come up with any reason to keep them so in the recycle bin they go…I spot this fun way to turn them on their side and use them to store yarn. Well,, now that’s what I will be saving and making next year. Pop on over to the blog Happily Hooked for a whole bunch more fun ways to store and display your yarn stash.
Recycled Crafts
Bulky Baubles Knitting Pattern
Here’s a set of Christmas ornaments you can knit up in a flash for your tree or to give as gifts. The secret is they’re made with super bulky yarn so they stitch up super fast. Bulky Baubles is a free knitting pattern from Knit Picks, and you...
Recycled Crafts
Bottle Brush Tree Cards with Foil
I love the rustic mixed media style of these wonderful Bottle Brush Tree Cards from Barbara! She used sticky heat embossing powder from Ranger to add Gilding Flakes and foil to her stamped snowflakes and sentiments. She’s also sharing a great tip on how to create a horizontal stamped sentiment from a stacked sentiment to make it fit for any project.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Holiday Bear Hugs Card
This sweet Polar Bear is sending out some big bear hugs for the Holidays! Ashely colored the stamp from My Favorite Things with colored pencils and I love how he pops on the dark background! Notice the heat embossed snowflakes, they add a nice subtle sparkle and texture. Visit the...
Recycled Crafts
How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree
This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
Recycled Crafts
3D Snowflake Shaped Christmas Album
When folded shut this pretty little Christmas album from Kerstin might look like any mini album but when opened up it forms an amazing snowflake shape! How cool is that!? On the spine between each page is a small pop up that helps form the shape. This chunky album has lots of embellishments but still leaves room for photos and journaling and would be such a wonderful gift to create for the Holidays.
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Quilts Puzzle- Great Gift Idea For Quilters
In all honesty, I am not waiting for Santa to gift this to me, I have already ordered mine for myself. I will simply gasp with surprise when I unwrap it. I will pop back and let you know how Christmas morning goes, but that is assuming I wait that long. I am without a puzzle at the moment, so I am itching to get back into doing one to pass the nights when I am too tired to quilt but still want to have a quilting buzz. You can purchase these puzzles here.
Recycled Crafts
Add Gold Accents for Christmas Pages with Gilt Spray
The new Gilt Gloss Spray from Close to Make Heart is a wonderful product that can add fun gold accents to your Holiday Layouts this year. There are several ways to use it, like you’d expect you can spray it on papers for a splatter of shimmer, you can paint it on, covering an entire embellishment or add little dots for smaller accents of gold. You can find 2 double page layouts and a video tutorial using this fun product in several ways over on the CTMH blog.
Recycled Crafts
How to make a Taco Christmas ornament
These little taco ornaments are so darn cute! They are the perfect base to customize and make your own. Pop on over to the blog Color Made Happy to see the step by step tutorial on how to make taco Christmas ornaments and then grab your felt or recycled wool sweaters and start making a whole buffet of tacos.
Comments / 0