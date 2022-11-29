In all honesty, I am not waiting for Santa to gift this to me, I have already ordered mine for myself. I will simply gasp with surprise when I unwrap it. I will pop back and let you know how Christmas morning goes, but that is assuming I wait that long. I am without a puzzle at the moment, so I am itching to get back into doing one to pass the nights when I am too tired to quilt but still want to have a quilting buzz. You can purchase these puzzles here.

12 HOURS AGO