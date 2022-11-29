Read full article on original website
Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?
One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There
We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
Kiowa Casino to host Cash for Toys Drive
Devol, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will host its annual Cash for Toys Drive beginning Monday, Dec. 05 through Friday, Dec 09. According to the release, participants are asked to give $10 or more cash for Freeplay rewards. All proceeds will go to child advocacy groups. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the promotion, […]
UPDATE: WFFD battles blaze on city’s east side
Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire late Thursday. UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:15 a.m. According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the house in the 1400 block of Mitchell Street was vacant and unsecured. The house was valued at $12,902 and was heavily damaged during the fire. […]
WFAFB announces mobile pantry holiday schedule
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has announced which distributions of their mobile pantry will be affected by the holidays this December.
Win Tickets to the Gingerbread Jubilee!
We have tickets for you and a friend to decorate gingerbread houses at this year's Gingerbread Jubilee!. The Gingerbread Jubilee will take place Thursday, December 8 at The Forum Wichita Falls. There are two house decorating sessions that day. The first session is the House Decorating Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. The second session is the Family Decorating Party from 4:30-7 p.m. with snacks provided. The Gingerbread Jubilee is hosted by the Communities In Schools of Greater Wichita Falls Area.
Ruben’s House of Classic to host toy drive
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tis the season to give and enjoy a nice paint job on a ’66 Impala at Ruben’s House of Classics’ toy drive. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers are asking people to bring new unwrapped toys. People can also enjoy the […]
texomashomepage.com
The Graham Christmas stroll and lighted parade
On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in Graham, TX with Kaylee Strickland from the Graham Chamber of Commerce. The Graham Christmas stroll and lighted parade will be on the downtown square on Thursday, December 1st at 5:00pm with various activities all over the square. There will be pictures...
kswo.com
Ft. Sill temporarily closing one dining facility
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic trainees will need to eat at a new dining facility, after Fort Sill officials say they’re closing one. The Garcia D-FAC located on Tacy Street will be closing temporarily, and trainees will instead be re-routed to Bamford Hall on Miner Road. Fort Sill’s Director...
kswo.com
Lawton Public Library prepares for upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has many events happening this month, ranging from activities for children and adults. 7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Library for the Lawton Public Library, about their upcoming events for the month of December. From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m....
The Story Behind ‘Dub the Coyote’ the Weirdest Wichita Falls Meme
With the Wichita Falls Coyotes playoff game tonight, let's talk about the weird meme that has been shared MANY times this season. If you're looking for a great Twitter follow in Wichita Falls, check out @its_just_chris. Chris has been calling the Coyote football games for years now and he also loves to share a good meme. He started sharing a photo this season of a weird ass drawing after Coyote's wins.
kswo.com
‘Washington’s Armor’ to make Lawton premiere January 13
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A movie, partially filmed in Lawton, will be screening the movie for Lawton residents and students coming in January. “Washington’s Armor” used the fort setting at the Museum of the Great Plains as its stage earlier this year as they filmed parts of the movie.
Denton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County
A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
Repeat Wichita Falls forger sentenced to prison
A repeat forger Wichita Falls police have warned area merchants to watch for has pleaded to six more charges of forgery and theft.
WFPD honors officers with awards ceremony
The Wichita Falls Police Department celebrated multiple occasions at the department Thursday morning.
kswo.com
The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of an 84-year-old woman missing since June said the search for their loved one is still on. There were numerous search parties for Margie Pickens over the summer, and her family said they will continue to search for her. Her sister Marilyn Morgan said...
CW33 NewsFix
VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Decatur vs. Wichita Falls football
Each week teams inch closer and closer to the UIL Football State Championships week. This week, teams from around Texas will go head-to-head in the quarterfinals hoping to continue advancing. One of the matchups featured on CW33 this week includes what could very well be an intense battle between the Decatur Eagles and Wichita Falls Coyotes. VYPE DFW breaks down what fans can expect from these teams headed into round four!
Wichita Falls Police seek help finding missing man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs. He suffers from […]
kswo.com
Classic Lawton Chevrolet donates $120,000 to local non-profits
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classic Lawton Chevrolet has been busy raising a large amount of money for the community this holiday season. On Tuesday, officials announced their 2022 charity golf tournament raised $120,000. The tournament was held last month, and on Tuesday the proceeds were split between six local non-profits.
